परेशानी:बूढ़ी गंडक नदी के तटबंध की ओर जाने वाली सड़क 10 वर्षों से है जर्जर

पूसा4 घंटे पहले
  • शिकायत के बाद भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं, राहगीरों को हो रही परेशानी

दक्षिणी हरपुर पंचायत के वार्ड 7 स्थित प्राथमिक विद्यालय से बूढ़ी गंडक नदी के तटबंध की ओर जाने वाली खरंजा सड़क पिछले 10 वर्षों से अधिक समय से जर्जर स्थिति में हैं। सड़क की जर्जरता ग्रामीण व राहगीरों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बनी हुई है। बारिश के दिनों में सड़क की यह समस्या बद से बदतर हो जाती है। सड़क पर जगह जगह जमा बारिश का पानी और कीचड़ स्थानीय लोगों के जीवन को नारकीय बना देता है। बताया जाता है कि इस सड़क के किनारे जहां कई लोगों के आशियाने भी मौजूद है। वहीं हरपुर, नारायणपुर, भुस्कॉल आदि गांव से जुड़े सैकड़ों किसान प्रतिदिन अपने अपने खेतों तक ट्रैक्टर व अन्य कृषि उपकरण ले जाने के लिए इस मार्ग का प्रयोग खासकर सालों भर करते रहते है।

जनप्रतिनिधियाें ने नहीं की पहल
ग्रामीण व युवा समाजसेवी रौशन कुमार, अजय कुमार, मनोज कुमार, रंजीत कुमार, मनीष कुमार यादव आदि बताते हैं कि इस कच्चे मार्ग पर करीब 10 वर्षों से अधिक समय पूर्व ईंट से सोलिंग का कार्य कराया गया था। हालांकि उसके बाद से आज तक इस सड़क का पक्कीकरण कराने के लिए किसी भी जनप्रतिनिधि ने पहल करने की जरूरत ही नहीं समझी। इस सड़क का पक्कीकरण कराने के लिए उन्होंने कई बार स्थानीय विधायक, सांसद व प्रखंड स्तरीय पदाधिकारियों के समक्ष इस मुद्दे को उठाया लेकिन किसी ने भी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया।

