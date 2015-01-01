पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर अभियान:पूसा के युवाओं ने कहा-अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, खुद इसका पालन करेंगे अाैर लाेगाें काे भी जागरूक करेंगे

पूसा
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूसा बाजार में नेहरू युवा केंद्र से जुड़े युवाओं ने काेराेना से बचने व बचाने का लिया संकल्प

दैनिक भास्कर के द्वारा कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर चलाए जा रहे अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है अभियान के तहत पूसा बाजार में नेहरू युवा केंद्र से जुड़े युवाओं ने खुद हमेशा मास्क का प्रयोग करने तथा दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करने का सपथ लिया।

इस अवसर पर नेहरू युवा केंद्र के स्वयंसेवक पप्पू कुमार ने भास्कर के इस अभियान की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जब तक वैक्सीन उपलब्ध नही हो जाता है। तब तक लोग मास्क लगाकर तथा सामाजिक दूरी को ही बनाकर कोरोना से अपना बचाव कर सकते हैं।

उन्होंने युवाओं के साथ यह संकल्प भी लिया कि वे आज से सड़कों पर चलने वाले ऐसे सभी लोगों को जिन्होंने मास्क न लगाया हो उन्हें मास्क लगाने के लिए निश्चित रूप से जागरूक करेंगे। मास्क के उपयोग पर चर्चा करते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि मुंह पर मास्क लगाने के बाद अपने हाथों को बार-बार मास्क के ऊपर नहीं लगाएं। इससे संक्रमण की संभावना बढ़ जाती है।

समय-समय पर हैंड वाश करते रहें, लोगों से दो गज की दूरी बनाकर रखें

उन्होंने कहा कि जब भी चेहरे से मास्क हटाएं तो उसे कान के ऊपर से हटाकर पहले साबुन या डिटॉल के पानी से धोएं तथा बाद में उसे धूप में सुखाकर ही पहने। समाजसेवी गौरव कुमार ने कहा कि मास्क सूती कपड़ों से बना ही पहने। इससे प्रायः लोगों को सांस लेने में काफी सहूलियत होती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि भास्कर की तरह अगर हर कोई लोगों को मास्क के प्रति जागरूक करें तो निश्चित रूप से हम कोरोना पर विजय प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। युवा समाजसेवी अरबिंद कुमार ने कहा कि वर्तमान दौर में मास्क वैक्सीन के रुप मे काम कर रहा है।

अगर मुंह पर मास्क हो और आस-पास में किसी को छींक आ जाए तो उतना डर नहीं लगता है। परंतु चेहरे पर जब मास्क न हो और उस समय किसी को खांसी या छींक आ जाएं तो सभी को कोरोना के संक्रमण का डर सताने लगता हैं। इस दौरान लोग अपने हाथों से नाक और मुंह को बंद करने की कोशिश करने लगते हैं।

