पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सभा:अयोध्या से सीतामढ़ी तक विकसित करेंगे कॉरिडोर और विकास का लिखेंगे इतिहास

रामगढ़वा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रामगढ़वा में चुनावी सभा को सम्बोधित करते लोजपा सुप्रीमो चिराग पासवान।
  • रामगढ़वा उच्च विद्यालय के प्रांगण में लोजपा सुप्रीमो चिराग पासवान ने की चुनावी सभा, कहा-
  • सुगौली विधानसभा के लोजपा प्रत्याशी विजय प्रसाद गुप्ता के समर्थन में वाेट देने की अपील

बिहार फर्स्ट और बिहारी फर्स्ट का विजन इस चुनाव में साकार होगा। अगली सरकार लोजपा की बनने वाली है। इसकी लोकप्रियता के कारण नीतीश कुमार के पैरों की जमीन खिसक गई है। उक्त बातें लोजपा सुप्रीमो चिराग पासवान ने मंगलवार को रामगढ़वा उच्च विद्यालय के प्रांगण में सुगौली विधानसभा के लोजपा प्रत्याशी विजय प्रसाद गुप्ता के समर्थन में एक चुनावी सभा को सम्बोधित करते हुए कही। इन्होंने कहा कि अयोध्या में जैसे राम मंदिर बना है वैसे माता सीता की जन्मभूमि सीतामढ़ी में सीता का मंदिर बनवाएंगे। साथ ही अयोध्या से सीतामढ़ी तक एक कॉरिडोर विकसित होगा, इससे पर्यटन का भी विकास होगा। जिससे रोजगार की असीम संभावनाएं भी बढ़ेंगी। चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि वर्तमान बिहार सरकार में बेरोजगारी, भ्रष्टाचार और अपराध काफी बढ़ गया है।सभी विभागों में अधिकारियों की मनमर्जी चल रही है। सात निश्चय योजना व नल जल योजना में रुपए का बंदरबांट कर लिया गया है। लाखों खर्च बिहार सरकार ने कर दिया लेकिन नल से एक बूंद पानी के लिए लोग तरस रहे हैं। इन्होंने उपस्थित भीड़ से मुख्यमंत्री पर जांच और केस होने की सहमति भी मांगी। एक स्वर में लोगों ने इसकी जांच के लिए सहमति प्रकट की।

सरकार बनते ही वर्तमान सरकार की भ्रस्टाचारों की जांच कराएंगे
चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि उनकी सरकार बनते ही वर्तमान सरकार के सभी भ्रस्टाचारों की जांच कराएंगे। पासवान ने बिहार की उन्नति और इन भ्रष्टाचार से बचाव को लेकर लोगों से विजय गुप्ता को जिताने का आह्वान किया। प्रत्याशी विजय गुप्ता ने कहा कि इनका मुख्य उद्देश्य जनसेवा है। उन्होंने अपने विधायक के कार्यकाल में सुगौली को बाढ़ से बचाने के लिए सिकरहना नदी पर रिंगबान्ध बनवाया। क्षेत्र में किसानों के लिए सरकारी ट्यूब वेल लगवाए। वर्तमान विधायक इनको चालू हालत में भी नहीं रख सके। उन्होंने लोगों से समर्थन करने की अपील की। कार्यक्रम का संचालन रामनरेश पासवान ने किया। मौके पर चन्द्र दीप पासवान, मालती देवी, दशरथ झा, फिरोज आलम, वीरेंद्र पासवान, पूर्व मुखिया नागा मिश्र, राजन गुप्ता, कुणाल गुप्ता, गोपाल गुप्ता, बब्लू गुप्ता, प्रदीप कुमार गुप्ता, प्रभु गुप्ता, अनिल गुप्ता, कुणाल गुप्ता, राजन गुप्ता, कृष्णा गुप्ता, अभय गुप्ता थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें