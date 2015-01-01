पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाखों का नुकसान:शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग से लाखों का नुकसान

रामगढ़वा7 घंटे पहले
  • जैतापुर गांव में हई घटना, जेवरात भी नहीं बचे

जैतापुर गांव में शनिवार की सुबह आग लगने से एक आवासीय घर जल कर राख हो गया। इस घटना में गृह मालिक अरज लाल राय के घर मे रखा गहना, वस्त्र, कपड़ा, अनाज सहित नकदी जल गया। घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए जैतापुर पंचायत के मुखिया कृष्णा सिंह ने बताया कि यह घटना बिजली के शार्ट सर्किट होने के कारण हुई है। प्रभावित घर के सभी लोग छठ पर्व की सुबह घाट पूजा के लिए चले गए थे।इसी दौरान घर मे बिजली के शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लग गई। यह घर अर्द्ध पक्का मकान था।

ईंट की दीवार पर छत के रूप में एसबेस्टस लगाया गया था।आग लगने की घटना से यह पूर्ण रूप से जल गया है।घटना की सूचना पर मुखिया कृष्णा सिंह घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवार को दो हजार रुपए सहायता स्वरूप प्रदान किया। इन्होंने बताया कि पीड़ित परिवार को नियमानुसार सरकारी सहायता दिलाने के लिए घटना की लिखित सूचना रामगढ़वा अंचलाधिकारी व पलनवा थानाध्यक्ष को दी जा रही है। ढाका प्रखंड के गंहई पंचायत के रामजी दुबे टोला गांव में शुक्रवार की रात आग लगने से 02 लोगों के घर जलकर नष्ट हो गए। घर में बंधी एक गाय की भी झुलस कर मौत हो गई। घटना में लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर नष्ट हो गई।

