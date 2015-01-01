पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 वैक्सिनेशन:कोरोना वैक्सीन के रखरखाव को लेकर टास्क फोर्स की बैठक

रामगढ़वा14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 वैक्सिनेशन कार्यक्रम के सफल संचालन के लिए मंगलवार को पीएचसी रामगढ़वा में प्रखंड स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स की बैठक प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी राकेश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में उपस्थित जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर शरद चंद्र शर्मा ने पीएचसी कर्मियों से आम जनों, विभिन्न विभागों, स्वयंसेवी संस्थानों आदि से समन्वय स्थापित कर बेहतरीन ढंग से टीकाकरण कार्य करने की बात कही।

बैठक में उपस्थित नियमित टीकाकरण के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. प्रहस्त कुमार ने शीत श्रृंखला कक्ष में टीका रखने के लिए आवश्यक वस्तु स्थिति के बारे में बताया एवं सभी से सहयोग की अपील की। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से प्रखंड प्रमुख पति विशाल गुप्ता, प्रखंड मुखिया संघ के अध्यक्ष जैल सिंह, सीडीपीओ रीमा कुमारी यूनिसेफ के रवि रंजन कुमार, डाटा ऑपरेटर सुशांत कुमार, केयर इंडिया के निवित्त कुमार, फार्मासिस्ट मोहम्मद जियाउल हक, इरशाद अंसारी, प्रयास फाउंडेशन के अमित कुमार, अरविंद कुमार पांडे, प्रखंड साधन सेवी मुकेश कुमार ,महिला पर्यवेक्षिका तान्या गुप्ता, प्रभु प्रसाद ,रितेश कुमार, शिव शंकर चौधरी आदि उपस्थित थे।

