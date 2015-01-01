पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रामनगर हरिनगर चीनी मिल का मामला:1 करोड़ 50 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की पेराई के लक्ष्य के साथ सत्र की हो गई शुरुआत

रामनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • शुभारंभ के मौके पर भारी संख्या में मास्क लगाकर चीनी मिल में पहुंचे किसान

रामनगर के हरिनगर चीनी मिल में वैदिक मंत्रोंचार के डोंगा पूजन के साथ 1 करोड़ 50 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की पेराई करने के लक्ष्य के साथ नए पेराई सत्र की शुरुआत हो गई। चीनी मिल मुख्य महाप्रबंधक एसएल वाहेती ने विधिवत पूजा अर्चना तथा वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच डोंगा पूजन की प्रक्रिया की। पंडित जलेश्वर मिश्रा, प्रेम किशोर मिश्रा ने डोंगा का पूजन कराया। जिसके बाद चीनी मिल डायरेक्टर (मालिक) राजा विवेक लाल पित्ती व उनकी पत्नी नीता देवी पित्ती, पुत्र प्रज्ञान पित्ती मुख्य महाप्रबंधक एसएल वाहेती समेत स्थानीय किसान व चीनी मिल के अधिकारियों ने हाथों से गन्ने को डोंगा में डालकर शुरूआत की।

एसएल वाहेती ने बताया कि इस वर्ष 1 करोड 50 लाख क्विंटल पेराई का लक्ष्य रखा गया है जिसे हर हाल पूरा किया जाएगा। पेराई मार्च महीने तक चलेगी। अपनी गन्ने की फसल लेकर पहुंचे किसान के गन्ने की तौल की गई। सोमवार को पेराई सत्र आरंभ होने की सूचना मिलते ही किसानों ने रविवार की रात को ही गन्ने से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलिया व बैलगाड़ी पर गन्ने लादकर चीनी मिल के यार्ड में पहुंच गए। सबसे पहले गन्ना लेकर मिल में आए किसान को सम्मानित भी किया गया। इस पेराई सत्र की शुरू होने से किसानों के चेहरे पर खुशी का माहौल था।

इस अवसर पर जीएम फार्म मनन सिंह, प्रबंधक वित्त जीके चाणक्य, एसीएम विनय मिश्रा, प्रबंधक प्रोडक्शन सुधीर श्रीवास्तव, जीएम इंजीनियरिंग संजय जोशी, टाईम ऑफिस चैतन्य अग्रवाल, चीनी मिल कप्तान (एसओ) इंद्रजीत सिंह, केन मैनेजर एमएल शर्मा, समेत चीनी मिल के तमाम कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे। जबकि किसानों में वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डा. किरण शंकर झा, समाजसेवी, मो. सलाउद्दीन सिद्दकी, अरूण अग्रवाल, अरविंद राय, सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक सदाकांत शुक्ला, त्रिपुरारी राय, बुलबुल सिंह, सुरेन्द्र यादव, राकेश राय, मोहन लाल श्रीवास्तव, रामायण यादव, पूर्व विधायक राम प्रसाद यादव , प्रह्लाद प्रसाद, मुन्ना मियां, नित्यानंद चौधरी, धर्मेन्द्र राय समेत स्थानीय किसान बड़ी संख्या में मौजूद रहे।

एचएसएम बनाएगा तीन करोड़ लीटर इथेनॉल
रामनगर हरिनगर चीनी मिल के पेराई सत्र के दौरान चीनी मिल के मुख्य महाप्रबंधक एसएल वाहेती ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का सपना है कि देश आत्म निर्भरता की ओर बढें। इसके लिए चीनी मिल में इथनौल का बढावा दिया जा रहा है। प्रति वर्ष तीन करोड़ लीटर इथनौल हरिनगर चीनी मिल में तैयार किया जाएगा। चीनी का भाव मेन्टेन रहेगा तथा इथनौल से भी किसानों का भुगतान ससमय कर दिया जाएगा। भुगतान फास्ट होगी तथा किसानों को कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी। इथनौल इन्डियन वायल, एचपी वायल व भारत पेट्रोलियम को दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि बिहार में मुजफ्फरपुर, पटना, बरौनी तथा रांची समेत वेस्ट बंगाल दमदम डीपो को सप्लाई की जाएगी। अब चीनी मिल में किसान समय से गन्ने लाए भुगतान ससमय पाएं।

