भारत-नेपाल सीमा:डेडलाइन खत्म होने के बाद भी नहीं खुला बॉर्डर

रक्सौलएक घंटा पहले
विगत दस माह से बंद भारत-नेपाल का सीमा खुलने का डेडलाइन समाप्ति के बाद भी बॉर्डर नही खुलने से भारतीय नागरिकों की परेशानियां बढ़ गयी है। हालांकि भारत सरकार द्वारा दो माह पूर्व ही अपने तरफ से सीमा को खोल दिया गया है।

मगर नेपाल सरकार ने मंगलवार को 15 दिसंबर तक बॉर्डर को बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया गया था। जिसके बाद 16 दिसंबर से नेपाल के तरफ से भी बॉर्डर खुलने की उम्मीद से बुधवार 16 दिसंबर 2020 को अपने अपने वाहनोंं से वीरगंज नेपाल सहित नेपाल के विभिन्न स्थानों पर जाने के लिए खड़े रहे। मगर चारपहिया वाहनों के नेपाल प्रवेश की इजाजत सीमा पर तैनात नेपाली सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने नही दिया।

नेपाली सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने कहा कि अभी नेपाल सरकार के तरफ से बॉर्डर नही खुला है। इस तरह की कोई सूचना भी नही आया है। जिस कारण नेपाल में तांगा, रिक्सा, ई रिक्शा और चारपहिया वाहनो के प्रवेश की इजाजत नही दे सकते है। नतिजतन पहले की तरह ही लोग पैदल मुख्य सड़क के किनारे खेत की तरफ से आवागमन कर रहे है।

