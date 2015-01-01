पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:नाला सफाई व सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए प्रदर्शन

रक्सौल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नाला की सफाई नही होने और सड़क का निर्माण नही होने के विरोध मेंं नगर परिषद रक्सौल के वार्ड नंबर 4 तुमड़िया टोला भकुआ ब्रम्ह बाबा मंदिर रोड के ग्रामीणों ने नगर पार्षद अर्चना देवी के विरोध में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और स्वंय नाले की सफाई की।

विरोध मे उतरे ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि विगत एक दशक पूर्व से तुमड़िया टोला चौक से भकुआ ब्रम्ह बाबा मंदिर जाने वाला सड़क जर्जर है और नाले की उड़ाही व सफाई नही होने से लोगों में आक्रोश व्याप्त है। नगर पार्षद पर आरोप लगाते हुए मोहल्लेवासियों ने कहा कि इस मुहल्ला के लोगों ने वोट नही दिया है इसलिए कोई विकास का काम नही होगा।

नतीजतन सभी ग्रामीण मिलकर अपने सहयोग से श्रमदान कर नाले की सफाई किया। ग्रामीण व नगर पार्षद का पूर्व प्रत्याशी हरिनारायण मेहता ने बताया कि विगत 10 वर्ष से न तो नाला का सफाई हुआ है और न तो सड़क का मरम्मत हुई है। इसके लिए वर्तमान वार्ड पार्षद अर्चना देवी के पति पुरुषोत्तम कुमार से मिलकर समस्या का समाधान करने की गुहार लगाई गई।

ग्रामीण रवि ने बताया कि पूर्व विधायक अजय कुमार सिंह से भी कई बार मिलकर इस समस्या से अवगत कराया गया बावजूद इसके कोई समाधान नहीं निकला। रवि, खुशी महतो, मनसा महतो, राजु कुमार, गुड्डू ठाकुर,ओमप्रकाश, सुभाष ठाकुर,असीन अंसारी सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे। वार्ड 4 के नगर पार्षद अर्चना देवी के पति पुरुषोत्तम कुमार ने बताया कि उस वार्ड के लोग वहां काम नहीं करने देते हैं।

