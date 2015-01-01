पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:आईसीपी के सुरक्षा गार्डों ने भेदभाव के विरोध में गेट पर किया प्रदर्शन

रक्सौल12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चेक पोस्ट में कार्यरत सिक्युरिटी गार्डों ने प्रबंधन पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

रक्सौल के इंटीग्रेटेड चेक पोस्ट में कार्यरत सिक्युरिटी गार्ड के साथ आईसीपी और लाईन प्रबंधन द्वारा भेदभाव बरतने के खिलाफ स्वच्छ रक्सौल संस्था द्वारा आईसीपी गेट पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। आईसीपी में कार्यरत सुरक्षागार्ड के साथ हो रहे सौतेला व्यवहार और इससे निजात दिलाने के मांगो को लेकर स्वच्छ रक्सौल के अध्यक्ष रंजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में आईसीपी गेट पर शांतिपूर्ण धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। रणजीत सिंह एवं सिक्युरिटी गार्डों ने बताया कि आईसीपी बनाने के समय से ही आईसीपी में सिक्युरिटी गार्ड का कार्य करते आ रहे थे।

लेकिन जब से लाइन सिक्योरिटी के द्वारा 2018 से सुरक्षा कर्मियों को ठेका के माध्यम से रखा गया तब से ही सुरक्षा कर्मियों के साथ भेद भाव किया जा रहा है और इन्हें लगातार प्रताड़ित कर अन्य सुरक्षा कर्मियों को रखा जाता है। आईसीपी के इंचार्ज विशाल मिश्रा से फोन पर सम्पर्क करने का प्रयास किया गया मगर उन्होंने फोन रिसीव नहीं किया। आईसीपी में कार्यरत सिक्यूरिटी गार्ड का रख रखाव व संचालन करने वाला आशीष भी भूमिगत है। जिस कारण उससे भी सम्पर्क नहीं हो पाया। धरना में उपस्थित सुरक्षाकर्मी करण कुमार, सुखदेव प्रसाद, सुरेंद्र प्रसाद, हेमराज वर्मा, बिहारी महतों, महेश महतो थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें