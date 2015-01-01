पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:परिवार नियोजन के साधनों से लोगों के अंदर जागरुकता फैलाने का निर्देश

रक्सौल14 घंटे पहले
  • पीएचसी में एएनएम से कार्यों की समीक्षा की गई, दिए गए कई निर्देश

पीएचसी में प्रखंड के एएनएम की बैठक पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. सुशील कुमार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुयी। बैठक में जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. शरतचंद्र शर्मा भी उपस्थित थे। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्रो पर काम करने वाली एएनएम से कार्य की समीक्षा की गयी।

साथ ही सरकार के द्वारा चलायी जा रही जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ लोगों को मिले, इसके लिए घर-घर पहुंच कर काम करने का निर्देश दिया गया। बैठक में संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने के साथ-साथ परिवार नियोजन के साधनों से लोगों के अंदर जागरूकता फैलाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया। वहीं नियमित टीकाकरण को लेकर डीयू लिस्ट, सर्वे लिस्ट को अद्यतन करने के साथ-साथ बाहर से आये बच्चो का नाम सूची में जोड़ने का भी निर्देश दिया गया। जिससे की टीकाकरण का शत-प्रतिशत लक्ष्य प्राप्त किया जा सके।

इसके साथ ही एचएमआइएस रिर्पोट की समीक्षा, स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्रो पर सुविधाओ की समीक्षा, गर्भवती महिलाओ की चार एएनसी जांच के संबंध में भी आवश्यक चर्चा की गयी। बैठक में स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक आशिष कुमार, महिला पर्यवेक्षिका सुनिता कुमारी, नीतू कुमारी, जीएनएम मिंटी कुमारी, स्वीटी कुमारी, आशा फैसिलेटर आभा कुमारी, एएनएम मीना कुमारी, रेखा कुमारी, गीता कुमारी, जानकी देवी, अंजन कुमारी, रेखा कुमारी सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

