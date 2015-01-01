पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मेलन:27 फरवरी तक 11 करोड़ परिवार तक पहुंचने के लिए विहिप संपर्क करेगा

रक्सौल14 घंटे पहले
  • रामजन्म भूमि मंदिर निर्माण धन संग्रह समिति कार्यक्रम पर दिया गया जाेर

विहिप और बजरंग दल सांगठनिक जिला रक्सौल ईकाई के तत्वावधान में मंगलवार को अनुमंडल के कार्यकर्ताओं का सम्मेलन हुआ। कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन दीप प्रज्वलित कर विहिप के बिहार झारखंड प्रभारी अशोक श्रीवास्तव ने किया। बैठक में संगठन की मजबूती हिन्दुत्व की रक्षा पर बल दिया। सम्मेलन में उपस्थित सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपना-अपना विचार प्रकट किया।

सम्मेलन के बाद पत्रकार सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए विहिप के बिहार झारखंड प्रभारी अशोक कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि धन रक्षा निधि और मंदिर निर्माण धन संग्रह सहयोग समिति नामक दो मुद्दा को लेकर बिहार झारखंड सहित पूरे भारत मेंं इस तरह के कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। धर्म रक्षा निधि के कार्यक्रम के तहत देशभर के कार्यकर्ताओं से निधि समर्पण कराया जा रहा है। जिसमे निःशुल्क चिकित्सा शिविर, शिक्षा और सिलाई सेटर खोलकर हिन्दू परिवारों को भटकने से रोकने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। संगठन द्वारा रामजन्म भूमि मंदिर निर्माण धन संग्रह समिति कार्यक्रम के तहत 15 दिसंबर से 27 फरवरी तक देशभर के ग्यारह करोड़ परिवार तक पहुंचने के लिए विहिप सम्पर्क करेगा।

इस योजना के तहत चार लाख गांव के हर व्यक्ति के पास जाएंगे और कम से कम दस रुपए की राशि का योगदान लेकर मंदिर निर्माण के लिए भेजा जाएगा। 12 सौ करोड़ की लागत से मंदिर बन रहा है। मंदिर निर्माण में आम हिंदुओं की भी सहभागिता हो, इसी दृष्टिकोण से यह योजना चलाया जा रहा है। इस अवसर पर संगठन के जिला अध्यक्ष सुबोध कुमार श्रीवास्तव, रक्सौल ईकाई संयोजक दिग्विजय पार्थ, नगर संयोजक अजित कुमार पाण्डेय, महासचिव धीरज कुमार,पूर्व जिला संयोजक रोहण सिंह, संतोष सर्राफ आिद थे।

