रीगा का मामला:पिटाई के विराेध में लोगों ने रीगा-मेजरगंज सड़क 4 घंटे जाम रखा, पुलिस नहीं आई ताे थाने काे घेरा

रीगाएक घंटा पहले
रीगा में टायर जलाकर सड़क जाम कर प्रदर्शन करते आक्रोशित लोग।
  • साेमवार काे पंचायती में हाथ उठाने पर मुखिया पति व पुत्र ने युवक काे पीट अधमरा कर दिया था
  • आक्रोश देख पुलिस भी डरी : बाेले थानाध्यक्ष- जाम स्थल से कुछ दूरी पर खड़े थे जवान

रीगा प्रथम पंचायत के मुखिया पति व उसके पुत्र द्वारा इमली बाजार के वार्ड- 11 निवासी नथुनी साह के पुत्र सुशील साह को पीट-पीटकर अधमरा किए जाने को लेकर ग्रामीणों में काफी आक्रोश है। बुधवार को सैकड़ों आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने रीगा-मेजरगंज सड़क के इमली बाजार के समीप बांस-बल्ले के सहारे सड़क जाम कर दिया।

वहीं सड़क पर टायर जलाकर मुखिया पति व प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी करने लगे। इस दौरान सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई।

आक्रोशित लोगों द्वारा मुखिया पति बिंदेश्वर पासवान एवं घटना में शामिल सभी लोगों को फिलहाल गिरफ्तार करने एवं जख्मी सुशील साह के इलाज में खर्चे होने वाले पैसे की मांग पर अड़े थे। करीब चार घंटा तक सड़क जाम रहने के बावजूद पुलिस सुधि लेने तक नहीं पहुंची। इसके बाद गुस्साए लोग रैली बनाकर थाने पर पहुंचे।

यहां आक्रोशित लोगों ने थाने का घेराव कर दिया। वहीं, ग्रामीण पुलिस पर रिश्वत लेकर मामले को रफा-दफा करने का आरोप लगा रहे थे। घटना को लेकर मुखिया पति बिंदेश्वर पासवान को थाना पर बुलाया गया। यहां मुखिया पति द्वारा सुशील साह के इलाज में होने वाले सभी खर्चा एवं जब तक सुशील ठीक नहीं हो जाता है, तब तक उसके चार बच्चों व पत्नी का खर्चा देने के आश्वासन मिलने के बाद लोग शांत हुए।

पंचायती के दौरान मुखिया पति व सुशील में हुई थी कहासुनी

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सुशील का मानसिक संतुलन ठीक नहीं है। इसी बीच गत सोमवार को किसी मामले को लेकर मुखिया पति पंचायती करने के लिए इमली बाजार पहुंचा था। पंचायती के दौरान सुशील ने मुखिया पति पर बेवजह हाथ छोड़ दिया था। जिसको लेकर आक्रोशित मुखिया पति व उसके पुत्र ने पहले उसके घर में घुसकर लाठी-डंडा से मारा।

फिर देर शाम को मुखिया पति द्वारा अपने ऊपर हुए दुर्व्यवहार को लेकर पंचायत बुलाने की बात कही गई थी। जिसमें सुशील को आने के लिए कहा गया था। लेकिन, सुशील के नहीं आने पर मुखिया पति के लोग सुशील को घर से घसीटते हुए पंचायत में लाए और लाठी-डंडा से पीट कर बेहोश कर दिया।

इलाज के लिए पैसे नहीं होने पर जख्मी मुजफ्फरपुर से घर लौटा

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जख्मी सुशील को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। डॉक्टरों ने उसे एसकेएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया था। पीड़ित परिवार के पास पैसा नहीं होने के कारण जख्मी सुशील को मुजफ्फरपुर से घर लौटना पड़ा। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया।

जख्मी युवक का फर्द बयान दर्ज किया गया है : थानाध्यक्ष : थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष मुखिया ने कहा कि सड़क जाम करने वालों में ज्यादातर महिलाएं थी। सभी काफी उग्र थे। रोड़ेबाजी की भी आशंका थी। हमारी गश्ती टीम वहां गई थी पर लोगों के तेवर को देखकर जाम स्थल से कुछ दूरी पर खड़ी हो गई थी।

हमने दो-चार लोगों को प्रतिनिधि के रूप में वार्ता के लिए बुलाया था पर वो इसके लिए तैयार नहीं थे। जख्मी युवक का फर्द बयान दर्ज कराया गया है।

मुखिया पति ने कहा- मुझ पर हमले से गुस्साए बेटे ने पीटा

मुखिया पति बिंदेश्वर पासवान ने बताया कि घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। हम पर हमला किए जाने से आक्रोशित होकर मेरे बेटे ने सुशील के साथ लप्पड़-थप्पड़ किया था। हम बचाव में लगे थे। घर में घुसकर मारपीट की बात गलत है। घटना के बाद से बेटे का पता नहीं है।

