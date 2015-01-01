पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेले में उमड़ी भीड़:महावीरी झंडोत्सव में खिलाड़ियों ने करतब दिखाकर किया प्रभावित

रीगा3 घंटे पहले
  • मीना बाजार में लोगों ने की जमकर खरीदारी

सीतामढ़ी और शिवहर के अलग-अलग जगहों पर परंपरागत उत्साह के साथ महावीरी झंडोत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें आसपास के कई गांव के लोग जुटकर पूजा-अर्चना की। वहीं खिलाड़ियों ने करतब दिखाकर लोगों को मनोरंजन के साथ प्रभावित किया। इस अवसर पर रीगा में कुश्ती का आयोजन किया गया। पहलवानों ने अखाड़ा में दांव-पेंच दिखाकर मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार, रीगा प्रखंड क्षेत्र में छठ के उदीयेमान के दिन महावारी झंडोत्सव मनाने की परंपरा है।

इसको लेकर शनिवार को रामपुर गंगोली गांव में महावीरी झंडा मनाया गया। इस दौरान गांव के रैन पर खिलाड़ियों ने झंडा रखकर पारंपरिक हथियारों से खेल का प्रदर्शन किया। वहीं, गांव के पोखर के किनारे कुश्ती का आयोजन किया गया। कई वर्षों से यहां झंडा के दिन कुश्ती खेलने का प्रचलन है। कुश्ती में विजयी होने वाले खिलाड़ी को झंडा कमेटी द्वारा पुरस्कृत किया जाता है। शनिवार को हुए कुश्ती में कई पहलवानों ने अखाड़ा में दांव-पेंच दिखाया। कुश्ती देखने के लिए आसपास के गांव के लोग जुटे थे, जिनका पहलवानों ने खूब मनोरंजन किया। घोघराहा के 121 फीट का झंडा बना आकर्षक का केंद्र:| बथनाहा। सहियारा थाना क्षेत्र के घोघराहा गांव में बने 121 फीट का सुंदर व मनमोहक झंडा लोगाें के लिए आकर्षक का केंद्र बना हुआ है। आस-पड़ोस के गांव के लोगों के लिए यहां मेला व मीना बाजार भी लगाया गया है। जहां लोगों को खरीददारी करते देखा गया। वहीं, झंडा के अवसर पर खिलाड़ियों द्वारा पौराणिक हथियारों का खेल दिखाया गया। महावीरी झंडोत्सव का सिंघरहिया, कोदरकट, मदन पट्टी, रनौली, टेढ़िया, मधुबनी, धुमहा, योगिबना व पराशी सहित दर्जनों गांवों के लोगों ने लुफ्त उठाया। रामविनय सिंह, अजीज मियां, शफी अहमद, अवधेश सिंह, पंसस अभय रंजन सिंह व महेश सिंह आदि ने बताया कि आजादी के बाद से यहां हिन्दू-मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोग मिल-जुलकर महावीरी झंडा का आयोजन करते है। 73 वर्षों में कोई अप्रिय घटना नहीं हुई है।

शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में महावीरी झंडा निकाला
पुरनहिया| प्रखंड क्षेत्र में शनिवार को शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में महावीरी झंडा संपन्न हो गया। यहां पिपराही, पुनर्वास व कोठियां गांव में झंडा का आयोजन किया गया था। तीनों झंडा का मिलान पिपराली बांध पर किया गया। वहीं दूसरी ओर शहीद मेजर चंद्र भूषण दुबेदी के स्मारक स्थल के समीप चंडीया, शिवाजी टोला व तुरा टोली के झंडा का मिलान किया गया। इस दौरान रैन स्थल पर झंडा रखकर खिलाड़ियों ने पारंपरिक हथियारों से खेल दिखाकर लोगों का मनोरंजन किया। रैन स्थल पर मेला का भी आयोजन किया गया था, जहां लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। इस दौरान विधि-व्यवस्था बनाये रखने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन तैनात रही।

