पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:8740 परीक्षार्थी 13 केंद्रों पर देंगे इंटर की परीक्षा

रोसड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सोमवार से शुरू हो रही इंटर की परीक्षा की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। अनुमंडल मुख्यालय में कुल 8740 परीक्षार्थी पन्द्रह परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। परीक्षा के लिए बनाए गए सेंटर में सबसे अधिक 1307 परीक्षार्थी सुंदरी देवी सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर पर जबकि आरपीपीएम कॉलेज पर सबसे कम 302 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। अन्य परीक्षा केंद्रों में मिर्जापुर स्थित बीएड कॉलेज पर 1196,यूआर कॉलेज पर 911,रोसड़ा उच्च विद्यालय रोसड़ा केंद्र पर 1001,अम्बेडकर विद्यालय महादेवमठ में 367,एसकेआरएमएम कॉलेज पर 751,हरिवंश नारायण उच्च विद्यालय पर 611,बीबीएन स्कूल पर 427,शशि कृष्णा महाविद्यालय थतिया केंद्र पर 646,सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर फुलवरिया में 548,शहीद कुलदीप बलदेव नारायण मध्य विद्यालय पर 305 और ललित मध्य विद्यालय थतिया पर 368 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा संचालन के लिए प्रत्येक परीक्षा केंद्र पर तीन-तीन स्टेटिक दंडाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।प्रत्येक केंद्र पर वीडियोग्राफी, सीसीटीवी कैमरा,फर्स्ट एड का सामान के साथ ही एएनएम को तैनात किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser