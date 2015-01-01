पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:भाकपा नेताओं ने प्रखंड कार्यालय पर दिया धरना

रोसड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैशाली में हुई घटना को लेकर किया प्रदर्शन

सोमवार को भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी रोसड़ा अंचल के कार्यकर्ता अपने पार्टी कार्यालय से चलकर प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर धरना दिया। धरना के उपरांत एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल बीडीओ रोसड़ा से मिला और उन्हें राज्य के राज्यपाल के नाम से एक पत्र सौंपा। पत्र में पिछले दिनों वैशाली जिले के देसरी थानांतर्गत रसलपुर हबीब गांव की बीस वर्षीय गुलनाज खातून को दरिंदों द्वारा एकतरफा प्रेम-प्रसंग में क्रूरतापूर्ण जिंदा जला देने की शर्मनाक घटना की भर्त्सना करते हुए दोषियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर सरकार की नीयत पर सवाल उठाया गया है।

केंद्र सरकार का बेटी पढ़ाओ,बेटी बचाओ अभियान के बावजूद बेटी की सुरक्षा देने में अक्षम बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का इस्तीफा लेकर दोषियों को फांसी देने की मांग की गई है। इस प्रतिनिधि मंडल की अध्यक्षता रूमल यादव कर रहे थे। सदस्यों में मो.सईद अंसारी,गौरव कुमार,मो.नवाब,रामबाबू यादव,रामप्रकाश महतो और रुमल यादव शामिल थे। बाद में प्रखंड कार्यालय पर ही सईद अंसारी की अध्यक्षता में एक प्रतिरोध सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इस प्रतिरोध सभा को रामकुमार चौधरी,दुखनी देवी,सीता कुमारी,साहेब साह,अमरनाथ भारती, सहदेव महतो आदि ने सम्बोधित करते हुए गुलनाज के साथ इंसाफ की मांग की।

