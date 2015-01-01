पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:राेसड़ा शहर में कोई काम हो तो अतिरिक्त समय लेकर ही चलें, क्योंकि हर चौक-चौराहे पर करना पड़ सकता है जाम का सामना

रोसड़ा33 मिनट पहले
रोसड़ा के सिनेमा चौक पर लगा जाम।
  • बेतरतीब पार्किंग की वजह से आम लाेगाें काे हाेती परेशानी, प्रशासन काे इसकी चिंता नहीं

शहर में बुधवार को भी प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। शहर के सिनेमा चौक से ब्लॉक रोड में सड़क किनारे से दुकानों के बाहर रखे सामान को हटाया गया। नगर पंचायत के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर लाल बहादुर यादव के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल के सहयोग से यह अभियान लगातार जारी है।

वहीं शहर में रोज जाम की समस्याओं से लोगों को जूझना पड़ रहा है। शहर में इंट्री करते ही रफ्तार पर ब्रेक लग जाती है। लोग जैसे ही शहर के प्रवेश द्वार डाकबंगला चौक पर आते हैं इन दिनों रोजाना उनका सामना जाम से होना शुरू हो जाता है। बस स्टैंड के पास से पेट्रोल पम्प तक अगर आप आ गए तो फिर बड़ी दुर्गास्थान से अम्बेडकर चौक, नन्द चौक, सिनेमा चौक से शहर की प्रमुख चौक तक ससमय पहुंचना मुमकिन नहीं है।

बेतरतीब वाहनों से लगता है जाम

जाम सड़क किनारे लगने वाली दुकानें और दो पहिया व चार पहिया वाहनों को खड़ी कर खरीदारी करने वाले लोगों की वजह से लगती है। शहर में सही ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था नहीं है। इसकी वजह से शहर के दुकानदार, व्यवसायी, पैदल चलने वाले लोग, वाहन चालक परेशान होने को विवश हो रहे हैं। जाम की वजह से एंबुलेंस भी घंटों तक फंसी रहती है। इस कारण मरीज व परिजनों को भी काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

