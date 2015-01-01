पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कटरा मोड़ के पास हादसा:ट्रक व ऑटो की टक्कर में व्यवसायी की मौत, लोगों ने सड़क जाम किया

रुन्नीसैदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • टक्कर के बाद चालक हुआ फरार, ट्रक जब्त किया गया

थाना क्षेत्र के सीतामढ़ी-मुजफ्फरपुर एनएच-77 पर कटरा मोड़ के समीप शनिवार को ट्रक व टेंपो की आमने सामने की टक्कर में टेंपो चालक की मौत घटना स्थल पर ही हो गई। मृतक की पहचान थाना क्षेत्र के दसई गांव निवासी दशरथ शाही के 45 वर्षीय पुत्र सब्जी व्यवसायी सुशील शाही के रूप में की गई है। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद ट्रक चालक ट्रक छोड़कर फरार हो गया। घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने आधे घंटे तक सड़क जाम हंगामा किया। वे मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर अड़े थे। सूचना पहुंची पुलिस व अधिकारी द्वारा मुआवजा दिए जाने के आश्वासन से बाद जाम हटाया गया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया है। वहीं ट्रक का जब्त कर लिया गया है। परिजनों के अनुसार, सुशील सब्जी बेचने का काम करता था।

शनिवार को वह अपने टेंपो बीआर30जीए1723 से मुजफ्फरपुर गया था। वहां सब्जी मंडी से टेंपो में सब्जी लोड किया। इसके बाद वह घर लौट रहा था। इसी बीच कटरा मोड़ के निकट विपरित दिशा से तेज रफ्तार में आ रही ट्रक बीआर 06 जीसी 9119 ने टेंपों में सीधी टक्कर मार दी। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद ट्रक चालक घटनास्थल से कुछ दूर आगे ज्ञान भारती पब्लिक स्कूल के समीप बीच सड़क पर ट्रक को छोड़कर भाग गया।

मुजफ्फरपुर से सब्जी भरे टेंपू के साथ घर लौट रहा था व्यवसायी

चार लाख मुआवजा देने के आश्वासन पर हटाया जाम:

घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया। सड़क पर टायर जलाकर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। आधे घंटे के बाद सूचना पर पहुंचे पुलिस पदाधिकारी मांजर अहमद खान व अंचलाधिकारी संतोष कुमार घटना स्थल पहुंचे। वे आक्रोशित लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया। अंचलाधिकारी द्वारा चार लाख मुआवजा देने के आश्वासन के बाद जाम हटाया गया। वहीं, मामले में पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है।

परिजनाें काे हरसंभव सहायता दी जाएगी

^सड़क दुर्घटना में सब्जी व्यवसायी की मौत हुई है। मृतक के परिजनों को चार रुपये का चेक दिए जाने का आश्वासन दिया गया है। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया है। मृतक के परिजनों को सरकार प्रयोजित हर संभव सहायता दी जाएगी। - संतोष कुमार सिंह, अंचल अधिकारी, रुन्नीसैदपुर

