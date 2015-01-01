पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पैदल घर जा रही बच्ची को पिकअप वैन ने कुचला, मौत; लोगों ने रोड जाम किया

रुन्नीसैदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सैदपुर-बेलसंड सड़क के बाराडीह गांव के पास शनिवार के दोपहर की घटना

थाना क्षेत्र के सैदपुर-बेलसंड सड़क मार्ग के बाराडीह गांव के समीप शनिवार की दोपहर तेज रफ्तार से जा रही एक पिकअप वैन ने एक बच्ची को कुचल दिया। इस कारण उसकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। मृतका की पहचान बेलसंड थाना क्षेत्र के दमामी गांव निवासी अशोक शाह की 8 वर्षीय पुत्री माही कुमारी के रूप में की गई है। घटना को अंजाम देकर भाग कर रहे पिकअप वैन चालक को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ लिया। वहीं चालक की जमकर पिटाई कर दी।

घटना को लेकर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने सैदपुर-बेलसंड सड़क को बांस-बल्ला के सहारे सड़क जाम कर दिया। वहीं प्रशासन से मुआवजे की मांग करने लगा। इस दौरान सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों की कतार लग गयी। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर थानाध्यक्ष देवेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं मामले की छानबीन कर पिकअप चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं आक्रोशित लोगों को सरकार की ओर मुआवजा देने के आश्वासन मिलने के बाद जाम को समप्त कराया गया। इस दौरान करीब एक घंटा तक आवागमन करने वाले लोगों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया। यहां पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

बेलसंड की ओर से तेज रफ्तार से आ रही पिकअप वैन ने बच्ची को कुचल दिया

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि शनिवार की दोपहर बच्ची घरेलु समान लेकर पैदल अपने घर जा रही थी। इसी बीच बेलसंड की ओर से तेज रफ्तार से आ रही पिकअप वैन ने उसे कुचल दिया। इस कारण उसकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। जबकि घटना को अंजाम देकर चालक भाग रहा था। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने बांस-बल्ला के सहारे गाड़ी को रोककर चालक को पकड़ लिया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर मृतका के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया है।

गिरफ्तार पिकअप चालक जितेंद्र सिंह से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस ने पिकअप वैन को जब्त कर लिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। मृतका के परिजनों द्वारा थाने में आवेदन मिलने के बाद पिकअप चालक के खिलाफ आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- देवेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष, रुन्नीसैदपुर।

