खुशी की लहर:दो जदयू प्रत्याशी की जीत से रून्नीसैदपुर में खुशी की लहर

रुन्नीसैदपुर2 घंटे पहले
रुन्नीसैदपुर| प्रखंड क्षेत्र के रून्नीसैदपुर विधानसभा से जदयू प्रत्याशी पंकज मिश्रा एवं सुरसंड विधानसभा से जदयू प्रत्याशी दिलीप राय के जीत होने पर उनके पैतृक गांव में खुशी का माहौल कायम हो गया। पंकज मिश्रा के पैतृक गांव मशेसा फरकपुर पंचायत में उनके समर्थक एक-दूसरे को गुलाल लगाकर अपनी खुशी का इजहार करते हुए देखे गए। जबकि सुरसंड प्रत्याशी दिलीप राय का पैतृक गांव रून्नीसैदपुर में ही है। दिलीप राय के जीत होने के बाद से ही उनके समर्थक व आम लोग एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर जीत की बधाई दे रहे है।
भाजपा प्रत्याशी गायत्री देवी के जीत से परिहार के लोगों में खुशी की लहर | प्रखंड क्षेत्र के परिहार विधानसभा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी गायत्री देवी के जीत होने पर उनके पैतृक गांव मालिकपुर मुसरनिया गांव के लोगों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ पड़ी है। हालांकि शहर के अस्पताल रोड स्थित घर पर बधाई देने के लिए उनके समर्थकों का अाना-जाना लगा हुआ है। वहीं उनके पुत्र अंकुश कुमार जीत की खुशी में एक-दूसरे को गुलाल लगाकार खुशी का इजहार किया। साथ ही एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर जीत की बधाई दी गयी। गायत्री देवी के जीत से परिहार प्रखंड के लोगों में भी खुशी की लहर दौड़ पड़ी। प्रत्याशी को अलग-अलग माध्यम से जीत की बधाई मिल रही है।
भाजपा प्रत्याशी के जीत पर पैतृक गांव में खुशी की लहर | बैरगनिया। प्रखंड क्षेत्र के रीगा विधानसभा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी माेतीलाल की जीत होने पर उनके पैतृक गांव बैरगनिया बाजार स्थित खैनीपट्टी वार्ड 10 में खुशी का माहौल कायम हो गया। वहीं उन्हें बधाई देने के लिए उनके समर्थक व लोगों के आने-जाने का सिलसिला शुरु हो गया। साथ ही एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर खुशी का इलाज किया गया। साथ ही एक दूसरे को गुलाल कर खुशी का इजहार किया गया।

