बिहार चुनाव:झांसा देकर महिला का वाेट डाला आपत्ति जताने का वीडियो वायरल

साहेबगंज3 घंटे पहले
महिला की जगह दूसरा व्यक्ति मतदान करते हुए।
  • साहेबगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बूथ नंबर 151 का मामला, डीएम ने की जांच
  • पीठासीन अधिकारी बोले- यहां सब ठीक है, वीडियो कहां से वायरल हुआ, यह पता नहीं

साहेबगंज विधान सभा अंतर्गत पकड़ी बसारत पंचायत के उमवि पकड़ी बसारत कन्या पूर्वी भाग बूथ नंबर 151 पर वोट गिराने गई महिला काे झांसा देकर दूसरे व्यक्ति ने ईवीएम का बटन दबा दिया। महिला द्वारा आपत्ति किए जाने का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद जिला प्रशासन हरकत में आया।

इसके बाद जिलाधिकारी डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह, एसएसपी जयंतकांत व बीडीओ अरविंद कुमार सिंह ने बूथ पर जाकर मामले की जांच की। पीठासीन पदाधिकारी नीतेश कुमार ने बताया कि यहां शांतिपूर्ण मतदान हो रहा है। वायरल वीडियो के बारे में बताया कि कहां से वीडियो वायरल हुआ, पता नहीं। वहीं वीआईपी के पोलिंग एजेंट दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि बूथ पर काफी भीड़ हो गई थी। उसी समय कोई बूथ के अंदर घुस गया होगा और बाहर जाकर वीडियो वायरल कर दिया होगा। यहां शांतिपूर्ण मतदान हो रहा है। उधर, ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि जिस व्यक्ति ने महिला के बदले बटन दबाकर साेशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल किया, उसपर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि बूथ के अंदर मोबाइल ले जाने पर प्रतिबंध है। महिला की उपस्थिति में अन्य व्यक्ति द्वारा वोट देने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी।

