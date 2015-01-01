पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी लापरवाही:संग्रामपुर में 10 एपीएचसी, लेकिन किसी में नहीं होता है उपचार

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकतर भवन किराए पर, उत्तरी मधुबनी दूबे टोला में चार से छह माह में एक आते हैं डॉक्टर

सरकार आम आदमी को स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी हर सुविधा को सहूलियत से उपलब्ध कराने के लिए विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य संगठनों को लगाई हुई है। इसके अलावा सभी पंचायतों के हर गांव तक एक एक नागरिक इन सुविधाओं का लाभ ले सके इसके लिए उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र, अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र व पीएचसी के द्वारा आशा कर्मी, एएनएम, आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाएं आदि को यदा कदा विभिन्न अभियानों से जोड़कर लोगों तक लाभ पहुंचाती है। लेकिन संग्रामपुर प्रखण्ड के दस उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र व दो अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की स्थिति विगत कई वर्षों से काफी खराब है। मधुबनी अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर नही रहती है चिकित्सक| प्रखण्ड के उत्तरी मधुबनी दूबे टोला में पूर्व मुखिया स्व. रामध्यान दूबे के प्रयास से उन्हीं के मकान में अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र शुरू हुआ। शुरू में तो बहुत दिनों तक लोगों को स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई गई। लेकिन वर्ष 2014 के बाद से स्थिति खराब होने लगी। विभाग के प्रति आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए समाजसेवी वृद्ध गोरख दूबे ने बताया कि यह छह बेड का एपीएचसी बना जिससे इस क्षेत्र की लगभग बीस हजार की आबादी लाभान्वित होती।

लेकिन दुर्भाग्य यह है कि इस सेंटर पर जो चिकित्सक नियुक्त है। वह शमन आरा कभी दो माह पर दो दिन तो कभी चार महीने पर एक दिन आकर अपनी ड्यूटी पूरी कर जाती है। यहां सालों भर ताला लटका रहता है। किराया का मकान है, लेकिन अभी तक मात्र दो बार ही किराया मिला है। इस स्थान से संग्रामपुर पीएचसी आठ किमी, कोटवा दस किमी, तुरकौलिया बारह किमी तो अरेराज दस किमी पड़ता है। इमरजेंसी में मरीजों को काफी परेशानी होती है। इस समस्या का निदान कब होगा कहना मुश्किल है। इजरा उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर लटका रहता है ताला | इजरा उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर सालों भर ताला लटका रहता है। ग्रामीण चन्दन कुमार मिश्रा, आनन्द पांडेय, किशोर राम आदि ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि केंद्र तब खुलता है, जब इसमें आंगनबाड़ी का संचालन होता है। अन्यथा कभी कभार सुई देने के लिए खुल जाता है। यहां कौन बहाल है और क्यों बहाली की गई है, यह समझ से परे है। इस क्षेत्र की भी लगभग पांच हजार आबादी इसके लाभ से वंचित है। इन्द्रगाछी में श्रीनाथ सिंह के मकान में संचालित उत्तरी बरियरिया का उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र चलती स्थिति में पाया गया। मकान मालिक ने बताया कि यहां नियुक्त एएनएम आती हैं और फिर क्षेत्र में टीका करण में चलीं जाती हैं। कुछ जरूरी दवाएं भी उपलब्ध रहती हैं। लेकिन इस केंद्र को अपना भवन नहीं है और किराए के मकान में चलता है।

प्रसव के दाैरान आती है सबसे ज्यादा समस्या
पकड़ी, सरेया बदुराहा सहित आधा दर्जन उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का जायजा लिया गया तो सभी जगह स्थिति एक जैसी मिली। सरेया निवासी सुशील कुमार मिश्रा, मधुसूदन दूबे, धीरज मिश्रा ने बताया कि यहां भी केंद्र किराये के मकान में संचालित और स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं से विहीन है। लोगों को इन केंद्रों का लाभ नहीं मिल पाता है। पीएचसी कर्मी गुड्डू सिंह ने बताया कि प्रखण्डभर में मात्र दो केंद्रों को ही अपना भवन हैं शेष भूमि की उपलब्धता के आभाव के कारण भवन विहीन हैं। पीएचसी से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एक साल में दो से ढाई हजार प्रसव होता है। यदि सभी केंद्रों को अपडेट कर दिया जाय तो लोगों को अपने पंचायत में ही यह सहूलियत मिलने लगेगी।

