पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:वीआईपी कॉलोनी में घर का ताला काट नकद सहित 10 लाख के जेवरात चुराए

दलसिंहसराय8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षक सपरिवार छठ पर्व मनाने अपने गांव चकहबीब डीह गए थे

शहर के भगवानपुर चकशेखु वार्ड संख्या दो स्थित वीआईपी कॉलनी में 33 नंबर रेलवे गुमटी के समीप शिक्षक के बंद घर में चोरों ने भीषण चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। इस दौरान चोरों ने घर के अंदर आलमीरा से 1 लाख 37 हजार रुपए नकद सहित 8 लाख 70 हजार रुपए मूल्य के सोने-चांदी के जेवरात की चोरी कर ली।

रविवार को दारोगा गौरव प्रसाद घटना स्थल का मुआयना किया। प्राथमिक मध्य विद्यालय केराई सरपत्ति के एचएम स्व. शिवेश्वर झा के पुत्र वरुण कुमार बीते 20 नवंबर की दोपहर घर मे ताला लगाकर सपरिवार छठ पर्व मनाने अपने पैतृक गांव विभूतिपुर थाना क्षेत्र के चकहबीब डीह गए हुए थे।

रविवार की सुबह उनका भतीजा मणिकांत झा जब भीआईपी कॉलोनी स्थित घर आया तो पहली मंजिल के गेट पर लगा ताला टूटा हुआ था। इसके बाद किसी अनहोनी की सूचना को लेकर उसने अपने चाचा को जानकारी दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसाउथ अफ्रीका में रहने वाले महात्मा गांधी के परपोते का संक्रमण से निधन; ईरान में खतरनाक हुई दूसरी लहर - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें