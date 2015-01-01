पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मतदान:विद्यापतिनगर में 150 मतदान केंद्रों पर 103979 मतदाता करेंगे मतदान

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3765 नए मतदाता डालेंगे पहली बार वोट

विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर सफल संचालन व निष्पक्ष चुनाव को को लेकर शुक्रवार को प्रखंड प्रशासन ने सभी 150 मतदान केंद्रों के लिए तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। मतदाताओं की सुविधा के लिए सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर एएमएफ की सुविधा सहित शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए शस्त्र बलों की तैनाती की गई है। प्रखंड निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी प्रकृति नयनम ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि प्रखंड के चौदह पंचायतों में 150 मतदान केंद्रों पर 103979 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इनमें महिला मतदाता की संख्या 48566 हैं जबकि 55411 पुरुष मतदाता हैं। जबकि नए वोटर 3765 बनाए गए है। वहीं 150 बूथों को 12 सेक्टर में बांटा गया है। 14 बूथ क्रिटिकल बूथ बनाए गए है। मतदान केंद्रों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा के लिए अर्ध सैनिक बलों की तैनाती की गई है। सभी मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाता फेसिलेटर सेंटर की सुविधा दी गई हैं । 5 चलंत मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें