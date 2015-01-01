पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि में गड़बड़ी:1595 इनकम टैक्सधारियों ने भी उठा लिए किसान निधि के 14.45 करोड़ रुपए, अब करना होगा वापस, नहीं तो होगी एफआईआर

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामले का खुलासा किसानों का आधार व पैनकार्ड लिंक किए जाने के बाद हुआ
  • जिला कृषि विभाग ने प्रखंड के हिसाब से बनाई गई ऐसे लोगों की सूची

(मोहन मंगलम) इनकम टैक्स देने वाले 1595 किसानों ने पीएम किसान निधि योजना के तहत 14 करोड़ 45 लाख 8 हजार रुपए उठा लिए। मामले का खुलासा किसानों का आधार व पैनकार्ड का लिंक किए जाने के बाद सामने आया है। कृषि विभाग के निदेशक के आदेश के बाद योजना का गलत तरीके से लाभ लेने वाले किसानों से राशि वापस लेने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। इसके लिए किसानों को नोटिस भेजी जा रही है।

जिले में सर्वाधिक कल्याणपुर प्रखंड में 182 के अलावा खानपुर व उजियारपुर में 180-180 तथा शिवाजीनगर के 102 इनकम टैक्सधारी किसानों ने योजना में गलत तरीके से लाभ लिया है। जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी विकास कुमार ने बताया कि अगर कोई भी किसान राशि वापस करने में आनाकानी करेंगे तो एफआईआर दर्ज होगी।

गड़बड़ी के बाद हरकत में आया विभाग

सरकार ने गत वर्ष सभी किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ लेने वाले किसानों के आधार व पैन का लिंक किया। इसके बाद यह गड़बड़ी सामने आ गई। सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार इस योजना का लाभ वैसे लोगों को नहीं मिल सकता जो सरकारी सेवक हैं अथवा इनकम टैक्स के दायरे में आते हैं। जिले में 200 से अधिक किसान हैं, जो 2019 से ही इस योजना के तहत राशि का उठाव कर रहे हैं।

खुद राशि वापस करने पर नहीं होगी एफआईआर

जिले में 1595 किसानों को राशि वापस करने के लिए नोटिस के साथ एक वीडियो भी भेजा गया है। इसमें खुद राशि वापस करने का तरीका बताया गया है। आयकर रिटर्न भरने वाले किसान लॉनलाइन व ऑफ लाइन भी किसान निधि राशि वापस कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए किसान को भारत कोष पोर्टल पर मोबाइल ओटीपी आधारित रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। राशि वापस करने पर एफआईआर नहीं होगी।

प्रचार प्रसार के अभाव के कारण फंसा पेंच

जब योजना की शुरुआत की गई थी तो प्रचार प्रसार के अभाव के कारण इनकम टैक्सधारियों को यह जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई कि इनकम टैक्सधारी किसानों को इस योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में किसान मित्रों ने इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया।

किस प्रखंड में कितने लोगों ने उठाया लाभ

समस्तीपुर95 पूसा 56 कल्याणपुर 182 वारिसनगर82 ताजपुर55 शिवाजीनगर102 मोरवा81 सरायरंजन99 मोहिउद्दीननगर93 बिथान68 रोसड़ा50 दलसिंहसराय35 हसनपुर74 विभूतिपुर67 पटोरी40 खानपुर180 उजियारपुर180 विद्यापतिनगर40 सिंघिया98 मोहनपुर30 कुल1595

जिले में तीन लाख से अधिक लोग पीएम किसान निधि योजना के तहत लाभ ले रहे हैं। आधार व पैन लिंक के बाद 1595 ऐसे लोग सामने आए हैं जो इनकम टैक्सधारी है। लेकिन वह वर्ष 2019 से इस योजना के तहत प्रत्येक चार महीने पर योजना की राशि का उठाव कर रह हैं। जबकि इनकम टैक्स देने वालों को इस योजना से अलग रखा गया है। सभी प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी को ऐसे किसानों की सूची भेजी गई। किसानों को नोटिस आदि के माध्यम से राशि वापस करने अथवा प्राथमिकी की बात कही गई है।
विकास कुमार, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें