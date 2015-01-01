पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन होगा आयोजन:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत आज 169 मामले निष्पादित होंगे

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समस्तीपुर में 4, रोसड़ा, पटोरी में 2-2 बेंच गठित

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार की ओर से शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया जाएगा। कोरोना को लेकर इस बार इसका आयोजन ऑनलाइन किया जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में आए मामलों के निपटारे को लेकर समस्तीपुर जिला न्यायालय में 4 बेंच का गठन किया गया है। वहीं जिला के तीन अनुमंडलों रोसड़ा, दलसिंहसराय व पटोरी में इसके लिए दो-दो बेंच बनाए गए हैं। समस्तीपुर में लोक अदालत के माध्यम से विभिन्न विभागों के 169 मामलों का निष्पादन किया जाना है।

प्रत्येक बेंच में अलग-अलग विभागों के मामलों की सुनवाई कराई जाएगी। इसके बारे में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव रविशंकर ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के ऑनलाइन आयोजन को लेकर तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। शनिवार को सुबह 10 बजे से इसकी विधिवत शुरूआत की जाएगी। लोगों को बिना न्यायालयी खर्च के अपने मामलों में न्याय मिलेगा। इसमें दोनों पक्षों की संतुष्टि के आधार पर निर्णय लिया जाता है।

बेंच एक पर परिवार से संबंधित मामले निबटेंगे

बताया गया कि बेंच संख्या एक पर परिवार न्यायालय से संबंधित मामले सुने जाएंगे। जहां एडीजे4 योगेश गोयल मौजूद रहेंगे। वहीं बेंच दो में एडीजे5 दशरथ मिश्रा एमएसीटी, क्लेम व सभी एडीजे व एफटीसी कोर्ट के मामले सुनेंगे। बेंच तीन में एसीजेएम1 हर प्रकार के क्रिमिनल मामलों को सुलह के आधार पर निपटारा कराएंगे। जबकि बेंच चार पर एसीजेएम पीसी वर्मा बैंक से संबंधित सभी प्रकार के मामलों की सुनवाई कर उसका निपटारा करेंगे।

क्लेम व एमएसीटी के हैं कुल 68 मामले

बताया जाता है कि समस्तीपुर जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण में 169 मामलों का निपटारा होगा। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा क्लेम व एमएसीटी के 68 मामले हैं। वहीं बिजली के 35, पारिवारिक व संबंधित 12, चेक बाउंस 17, जीआर व सीआर के 26 एवं अन्य 11 मामलों का सुलह के आधार पर समापन किया जाएगा।

