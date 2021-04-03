पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंटर परीक्षा का चौथा दिन:समस्तीपुर व संत कबीर कॉलेज केंद्र पर 3-3 छात्र निष्कासित चोरी कर रहे 19 अभ्यर्थी पहली पाली की परीक्षा से रह गए वंचित

समस्तीपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला के 82 केंद्रों पर पहली पाली में 477 व दूसरी में 567 परीक्षार्थी हुए अनुपस्थित

इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को पहली पाली में विज्ञान के परीक्षार्थियों ने अंग्रेजी व कला के छात्र-छात्राअों ने इतिहास विषय की परीक्षा दी। परीक्षा को लेकर प्रशासन की कड़ाई पूर्ववत जारी है। चौथे दिन की परीक्षा में पहली पाली में जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट सह वरीय उप समाहर्ता की ओर से जांच के दौरान पहली पाली में समस्तीपुर कॉलेज व संत कबीर कॉलेज में 3-3 छात्र को चोरी करते पकड़े जाने पर निष्कासित कर दिया गया। वहीं संत कबीर इंटर कॉलेज में 2 छात्र, महिला कॉलेज में 9 व कचहरी कन्या मध्य विद्यालय में 8 छात्राओं को चिट के साथ पकड़े जाने पर पहली पाली की परीक्षा से वंचित कर दिया गया। इसके अलावा इन परीक्षा केंद्रों से 7 वीक्षकों को स्पष्टीकरण पूछते हुए अगली पाली की परीक्षा ड्यूटी से हटाया गया। परीक्षा को लेकर डीएम शशांक शुभंकर, एसपी विकास वर्मन, एसडीओ आरके दिवाकर व सभी वरीय उप समाहर्ता ने केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया।
दोनों पाली में 2938 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित व 65 रहे अनुपस्थित
शहर के छह केंद्र पर चल रही इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा चौथे दिन गुरुवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था व सीसीटीवी कैमरे की निगरानी के बीच आयोजित हुई। दोनों पालियों को मिलाकर 65 अनुपस्थित रहे। इधर शांतिपूर्ण परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर एसडीओ ज्ञानेंद्र कुमार, डीसीएलआर आदित्य कुमार पीयूष, एसडीपीओ दिनेश पांडेय, बीडीओ प्रफुल्ल चंद्र प्रकाश, सीओ अमरनाथ चौधरी, ईओ राकेश रंजन, थानाध्यक्ष प्रवीण मिश्र सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने सभी केंद्र पर जाकर जायजा लिया।

पटोरी में चौथे दिन दो छात्रा निष्कासित
इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा के दौरान चौथे दिन राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय शाहपुर पटोरी परीक्षा केन्द्र से कदाचार के आरोप में सुपर जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट सोमनाथ सिंह ने दो छात्राओं को परीक्षा से निष्कासित किया। वहीं किसी भी परीक्षा केन्द्र से किसी भी परीक्षार्थी या अभिभावक की गिरफ्तारी नहीं की गई। परीक्षा को लेकर पटोरी बाजार में भीड़ देखी गई। परीक्षा के दौरान विभिन्न केन्द्रों पर एसडीओ मो जफर आलम, एएसपी विजय कुमार, सुपर जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट सह डीएसओ सोमनाथ सिंह, जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट सह अपर एसडीओ आनंद कुमार, बीडीओ डॉ. नवकंज कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष मुकेश कुमार एवं अन्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी शांतिपूर्ण एवं कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा के लिए गश्त लगाते रहे।
ताजपुर में पहली व दूसरी पाली में 54 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित
प्रखंड मुख्यालय के तीन केंद्रों पर हुई इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के चौथे दिन पहली पाली में 21 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित व 1560 पस्थित रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में 33 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित व 751 उपस्थित हुए। एलकेवीडी कॉलेज में पहली पाली में 10 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित व 818 सम्मिलित हुए। वहीं दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा में 16 अनुपस्थित एवं 451 सम्मिलित हुए। इधर हाई स्कूल ताजपुर में प्रथम पाली में 5 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित व 417 उपस्थित हुए। जबकि दूसरी पाली में 4 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित व 201 उपस्थित हुए। वहीं गर्ल्स मिडिल स्कूल में प्रथम पाली 325 उपस्थित व 6 अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली में 199 उपस्थित व 13 अनुपस्थित रहे।

रोसड़ा में 97 छात्राएं परीक्षा से रही अनुपस्थित
इंटर परीक्षा की दोनों पालियों में गुरुवार को शांतिपूर्ण परीक्षा सम्पन्न हुई। इस दौरान 97 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। बताया गया कि पहली पाली में 2860 परीक्षार्थियों में 2834 परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। जबकि 26 अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में 4090 परीक्षार्थियों में 4019 परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। जबकि 71 अनुपस्थित रहे। कदाचार मुक्त व शांतिपूर्ण परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर एसडीओ ब्रजेश कुमार व एसडीपीओ सहरियार अख्तर ने परीक्षा केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें