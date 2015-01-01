पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:पिस्टल लेकर घूम रहे थे 2 सहोदर भाई, पकड़े गए

समस्तीपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • बरामद बाइक भी जांच में चोरी की निकली

सदर अस्पताल में शुक्रवार सुबह पिस्टल लेकर मटरगश्ती कर रहे सहोदर भाईयों को सदर अस्पताल में तैनात सुरक्षा गार्ड ने दबोच लिया। युवक के पास से एक बाइक भी बरामद की गई है। जो जांच के दौरान चोरी की निकली है। युवक शहर के माधुरीचौक बहादुरपुर मोहल्ला के उपेद्र राय का पुत्र राजा कुमार व रवि कुमार है। इस मामले में सदर अस्पताल सुरक्षा प्रभारी जर्नाधन सिंह के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। घटना के संबंध में बताया गया है कि सुबह करीब दस बजे दोनों भाई बाइक लेकर सदर अस्पताल आया था।

बाइक कभी इमरजेंसी तो कभी ओपीडी की ओर लगा रहा है। दोनों युवकों के हाव भाव पर अस्पताल सुरक्षा प्रभारी जर्नाधन सिंह ने दोनों को रुकने के लिए कहा। जिसपर बाइक सवार युवक भागने लगे। जिसके बाद अस्पताल के सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने दोनों भाईयों को खदेड़ कर पकड़ लिया। दोनों की तलाशी के दौरान देसी पिस्टल बरामद किया गया। जांच के दौरान युवक के पास से बरामद बाइक भी चोरी की निकली है। नगर थानाध्यक्ष सह इंस्पेक्टर अरूण कुमार राय ने बताया कि संभव है दोनों युवक लंबे समय से चोरी के धंधे में लिप्त हो। मामला खुलासा नहीं होने के कारण दोनों के बारे में लोगों को जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई थी।

