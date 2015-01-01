पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:शिविर में 21 युवाओं ने दान किया अपना रक्त

दलसिंहसराय19 मिनट पहले
अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल परिसर में मंगलवार को अस्पताल प्रशासन के नेतृत्व में आहन व केयर इंडिया के सहयोग से रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया।

वहीं मदर ब्लड बैंक से पहुंचे बादल, निशा व दीपक ने सभी के ग्रुप की जांच करते हुए ब्लड संग्रह कर प्रोसेसिंग के लिए अपने साथ समस्तीपुर ले गई। ब्लड डोनेट करने वालों में मनीष कुमार, अमित कुमार, प्रभाकर कुमार, नीलेश कुमार, प्रणव कुमार, नवनीत कुमार, राज कमल, धीरज उपाध्याय, होमाम खान, श्वेता कुमारी, राम सुमिरन, गौतम कुमार, विश्वनाथ महतो, गुड़िया कुमारी, ऋषिकेश कुमार, रोहित कुमार, विनीत कुमार, मो. हरीश, राम परिवेश, कुंदन कुमार, धीरज कुमार शामिल थे। अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक डॉ. अरुण कुमार ने बताया कि अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में मरीजों को जरूरत पड़ने पर रक्त की उपलब्धता बनी रहे इसके लिए इस तरह के शिविर का आयोजन किया गया है। 21 युवक व युवतियों ने ब्लड डोनेट किया है।

