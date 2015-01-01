पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:मोरवा विस क्षेत्र में 2,69,997 मतदाता आज करेंगे मतदान

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मोरवा विधानसभा चुनाव क्षेत्र संख्या 135 के लिए आज तीसरे व अंतिम चरण के लिए 1 लाख 25 हजार 936 महिला, 1 लाख 44 हजार 42 पुरुष , 19 थर्ड जेंडर समेत कुल 2 लाख 69 हजार 997 मतदाता कुल 390 मतदान केंद्रों पर 19 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। क्षेत्र में इस बार 131 सहायक मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है। पूर्व से 259 मतदान केंद्रों पर ही मतदान हुआ करता था । वहीं प्रखंड क्षेत्र के तीसरे व अंतिम चरण के लिए मोरवा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत 11 पंचायत के 40 सहायक मतदान केंद्र समेत कुल 112 मतदान केंद्रों पर कुल 78 हजार 315 मतदाता राजनीतिक, निर्दलीय समेत कुल 19 प्रत्याशियों भाग्य का फैसला आज करेंगे । कोरोना महामारी को लेकर इस बार प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मोरवा विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 135 के लिए 40 सहायक मतदान केंद्र समेत कुल 112 मतदान केंद्रों बनाए गए है। इसमें महिला 36 हजार 548 महिला व 41 हजार 758 पुरुष मतदाता समेत कुल 78 हजार 306 मतदान करेंगे।

