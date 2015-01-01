पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:बिस्कोमान‌ से दिनदहाड़े 3 लाख की‌ लूट

समस्तीपुर14 घंटे पहले
  • बलुआही पर अपराधियों ने दहशत फैलाने को लेकर तीन राउंड हवाई फायरिंग भी की

थाना क्षेत्र के बलुआही स्थित बिस्कोमान से दिन दहाड़े अपराधियों ने पिस्टल के बल पर 3 लाख 11 हजार 860 रुपये लूट कर फरार हो गया। इस दौरान अपराधियों ने दहशत फैलाने को लेकर तीन राउंड हवा में फायरिंग भी किया। घटना को दो बाइक पर सवार पांच की संख्या में आए अपराधियों ने अंजाम दिया। सभी अपराधी मदुदाबाद की ओर भाग निकला। प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष रतन प्रसाद ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया की अपराधियों के भागने की दिशा में पीछा किया गया ,लेकिन वह भागने सफल रहा। अपराधियों की पहचान कर ली गई है। जल्द ही अपराधियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। बिस्कोमान के प्रबंधक नीरज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि अपने आॅफिस में बैठकर किसानों के बीच खाद का वितरण कर रहे थे।

इसी दौरान दो बाइक पर सवार पांच की संख्या में आए अपराधियों ने पहले तो दहशत फैलाने को लेकर तीन राउंड फायरिंग किया। फिर आॅफिस में घुसकर दराज से गल्ला निकाल लिया। इस दौरान गार्ड ने जब विरोध किया तो अपराधी ने उस पर पिस्तौल तान दिया। हमने तुरंत घटना की सूचना स्थानीय प्रशासन को दिया। सूचना के बाद घटना स्थल पर पुलिस पहुंचकर जानकारी प्राप्त की और छापेमारी में जुट गई। इस तरह दिन दहाड़े हुए लूट की घटना से आम लोगो में दहशत कायम है। जानकारी के अनुसार इससे पहले भी इसी जगह जेटीए काॅलेज बलुआही में बीते 25 अगस्त को 2 लाख 98 हजार से अधिक की लूट की घटना हुई थी।

पटोरी में पिस्तौल के बल पर सीएसपी कर्मी से 3.53 लाख की लूट

शाहपुर पटोरी | पटोरी चकसाहो मुख्य मार्ग के प्यारेपुर गांव के नजदीक शुक्रवार को बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने चकसाहो सीएसपी कर्मी से हथियार के बल पर 3 लाख 53 हजार रुपए लूट लिया। बदमाशों ने घटना को अंजाम देकर मौके से फरार हो गया। एसबीआई के सीएसपी चकसाहो के संचालिका कविता कुमारी के पति ओम प्रकाश सिंह ने पटोरी मुख्य शाखा से 3 लाख 53 हजार रुपए निकाल कर आदर्श कॉलोनी अपने दुकान पर रुक गया। सीएसपी कर्मी शिउरा निवासी नंदलाल महतो के पुत्र नवीन कुमार को पैसा लेकर बाइक से चकसाहो के लिए चला। पीड़ित के अनुसार प्यारेपुर सड़क किनारे एक बाइक रोककर तीन खड़ा बदमाश ने बाइक रोका।

लूट की घटना के बाद सीसीटीवी से अपराधियों की शिनाख्त करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। फायरिंग की बात से इंकार करते हुए कहा कि घटना स्थल से कोई खोखा आदि बरामद नहीं हुआ है। वैसे स्थानीय प्रशासन हर बिंदुओं को नजर में रखते हुए जांच में जुटी हैं।
विजय कुमार, एसडीपीओ ,पटोरी

