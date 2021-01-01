पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण:पुरुषोत्तमपुर अन्नू पंचायत में 3.5 किमी तक सड़क जर्जर

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 वर्ष पूर्व हुआ था ईंटकरण, अब लोगों ने किया अतिक्रमण

मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना हो या फिर पंचायत की योजना, गली मुहल्ले की सड़क ईंटकरण से पक्कीकरण हो रहा है। गांव की गलियों के सड़क भी बनाए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन प्रखंड अंतर्गत खानपुर दक्षिणी पंचायत के वार्ड 10 की अंतिम सीमा से शुरू पुरुषोत्तमपुर अन्नू पंचायत अंतर्गत ताल एघरा होकर नत्थुद्वार को जोड़ने वाली सड़क अब पूरी तरह टूटकर बिखर गया है। खानपुर दक्षिणी पंचायत के मधुवन गांव स्थित वार्ड 10 तक मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना स्तर से सड़क का ढलाई कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है।

वहीं से पुरुषोत्तमपुर अन्नू पंचायत की सीमा प्रारंभ होती है। यहां भोरेजयराम पंचायत का सीमा भी पड़ता है। रमपाल स्थान से दक्षिण नत्थुद्वार पंचायत का सीमा प्रारंभ होती है। वहां से नत्थुद्वार जाने वाली सड़क में भी कालीकरण सड़क का निर्माण कर दिया गया है। लेकिन मधुवन व रमपाल स्थान के बीच करीब साढ़े तीन किलोमीटर की सड़क पूरी तरह जर्जर हो गया है। खरंजा सड़क टूटकर इस कदर बिखर गया है कि बाइक हो पैदल किसी भी राहगीरों को सड़क पर चलना खतरनाक साबित होने लगा है।

करीब एक माह पूर्व मधुबन सीमा के पुलिया के पास एक बाइक सवार गिरकर जख्मी हो गया था।उक्त सड़क पुरुषोत्तमपुर अन्नू, भोरेजयराम पंचायत के अंतर्गत उक्त सड़क पर चलना मुश्किल हो गया है। लोगों का बताना है कि करीब 15 वर्ष पूर्व यहां ईंटकरण गया था।गांव की गलियों में पक्की सड़क बनाई जा रही है। लेकिन तीन पंचायतों को जोड़ने वाली सड़क आज भी जीर्णोद्धार का बाट जोह रहा है।बारिश में लोगों का पैदल चलना तो दूर, बाइक सवार के लिए भी मानों यह सड़क बंद हो जाती है।

खंड-खंड सड़क टूट चुकी है। लेकिन अबतक इस सड़क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं हुई है। भोरेजयराम पंचायत के हिस्से में भी यह सड़क का कुछ अंश पड़ता है। लोग सड़क पर ही गोबर का गोइठा भी ठोकता है। लोग बगल के डायवर्सन होकर चलते हैं। जब लोगों से पूछा गया तो बताया गया कि लोग डायवर्सन होकर चलते हैं। सड़क को जलावन रखने में उपयोग करते हैं।बताया गया कि बगल से टेढ़ा गांव को जोड़ने के लिए मिट्टीकरण किया गया है। लेकिन बारिश में वह भी टूट गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser