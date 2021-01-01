पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौगात:अगले आदेश तक चलेगी 4 जोड़ी इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
यरेलवे 03225/26 जयनगर- पटना इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस समेत चार जोड़ी इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन अगले आदेश तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। 02567/68 सहरसा पटना एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन अगले आदेश तक सप्ताह में सभी दिन चलेगी। जबकि 03225/26 जयनगर-पटना इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस व 03227/28 सहरसा- राजेंद्रनगर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन रविवार को छोड़ कर सप्ताह में सभी दिन होगी।

