पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्टेडियम मार्केट:40 दुकानें, प्रत्येक दुकानदार को मिली है 17 फीट जगह

समस्तीपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्ट्रेट से सटे स्टेडियम मार्केट में 40 वर्षों से मौजूद है अतिक्रमण

जिला मुख्यालय स्थित स्टेडियम मार्केट कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर के बाउंड्रीवॉल से सटा है। बावजूद इसके यहां प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था सिफर है। बताया जाता है कि स्टेडियम बनने के यहां रोड की ओर से जगह खाली रहने पर मार्केट बनाया गया था। 40 साल पूर्व 1980 में बने इस मार्केट में 40 दुकानें बनाई गई थी। सभी दुकानदारों को 17 फीट लंबी व 10 फीट चौड़ी दुकान बनाकर दी गई। जबकि आलम यह है कि यहां 17 फीट के आगे प्रत्येक दुकानदार ने 20-25 फीट तक अतिक्रमण कर अपना कब्जा कर रखा है।

मार्केट में गाड़ी लगाने व पैदल चलने वालों के लिए बनाई गई जगह में अतिक्रमण रहने से आम लोगों को परेशानी है। मार्केट में अतिक्रमण होने से यहां मार्केटिंग करने वाले लोग अपनी गाड़ियां सड़क पर लगाते हैं। वहीं पैदल चलने वालों को भी नाले के उपर बनाए गए फुटपाथ पर चलता है। बताया जाता है कि मुख्यालय के पास होने के बावजूद प्रशासन की नजर इस परेशानी पर नहीं पड़ रही।

कलेक्ट्रेट मुख्य पथ हो जाता है अक्सर जाम

मार्केट के आगे ज्यादा संख्या में बाइक खड़ी होने से पटेल चौक गोलंबर व कलेक्ट्रेट का मुख्य सड़क अक्सर जाम हो जाता है। सड़क पर 4-5 फीट जगह में बाइक, ऑटो आदि लगने से गोलंबर से होकर आने वाली गाड़ियां जाम में फंसती हैं। स्टेडियम मार्केट को शहर के बीचों-बीच बनाया गया है। यहां पार्किंग की जगह छोड़कर ही दुकानें बनाई गई।

फर्नीचर, फोटो स्टेट व दवा की दुकानें हैं मौजूद

स्टेडियम मार्केट में फर्नीचर, फोटो स्टेट व दवा की दुकानें हैं। जहां फर्नीचर की दुकानें आधी से ज्यादा मार्केट में लगती हैं। वहीं फोटो स्टेट व दवा दुकानदारों ने स्थाई निर्माण कराकर कब्जा कर रखा है। जिससे लाेगों को असुविधा होती है।

स्टेडयम मार्केट में दुकान के लिए पर्याप्त जगह दी गई है। वहीं मार्केटिंग परिसर में ही बाइक व साईकिल लगाने की जगह है। ऐसे में वहां अतिक्रमण से पटेल गोलंबर व कलेक्ट्रेट की मुख्य सड़क पर ट्रैफिक बढ़ेगा। रविन्द्र कुमार दिवाकर, एसडीओ सदर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें