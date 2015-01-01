पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी रिजल्ट:दोनों गठबंधन को 5-5 सीटें

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले चुनाव से जदयू को तीन सीटों का नुकसान हुआ
  • राजद को एक सीट का फायदा : पिछले चुनाव में भाजपा का नहीं खुला था खाता

विधान सभा आम चुनाव को लेकर जिला के 10 विधान सभा क्षेत्रों के लिए मंगलवार को मतगणना कराई गई। इसमें एनडीए गठबंधन व महागठबंधन को 5-5 सीटें मिली। इसमें जदयू को तीन सीटें कल्याणपुर, वारिसनगर व सरायरंजन मिली। इसे तीन सीट मोरवा, विभूतिपुर व हसनपुर सीट का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा। वहीं पिछली बार अपना खाता नहीं खोल सकी भाजपा को मोहिउद्दीननगर व रोसड़ा की सीटें मिली। जबकि राजद को तीन सीट समस्तीपुर, उजियारपुर के साथ मोरवा व हसनपुर की सीट मिली। उन्हें एक सीट का फायदा हुआ।

वहीं महागठबंधन के साथ चुनाव लड़ रहे माकपा ने विभूतिपुर सीट से अपना खाता खोला। कल्याणपुर से महेश्वर हजारी, वारिसनगर से अशोक कुमार, समस्तीपुर से अख्तरूल इस्लाम शाहीन, उजियारपुर से आलोक कुमार मेहता, मोरवा से रणविजय साहू, सरायरंजन से विजय चौधरी, मोहिउद्दीननगर से राजेश कुमार, विभूतिपुर से अजय कुमार, रोसड़ा से बिरेन्द्र कुमार व हसनपुर से लालू प्रसाद के पुत्र तेज प्रताप ने अपनी जीत दर्ज की। मतगणना को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम शशांक शुभंकर अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ प्रत्येक विधान सभा के मतगणना कक्ष में दिनभर राउंड लगाते रहे। इधर विधान सभाओं में 28-34 राउंड तक की गिनती बाद चुनाव परिणाम आना था। पर 15 राउंड की गिनती बाद से ही मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर जश्न का माहौल बन गया। खासकर सीपीआईएम, राजद, भाजपा व जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर जश्न मनाया।

