दूसरे चरण का मतदान हुआ:पांच विस में पड़े 56 फीसदी मत, कोरोनाकाल में भी 2015 के मुकाबले 3.48% ज्यादा हुआ मतदान

समस्तीपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • विस की पांच सीटों के लिए हुआ चुनाव, हसनपुर में 57% वोटिंग

विधान सभा आम चुनाव 2020 को लेकर मंगलवार को दूसरे चरण के तहत जिला के पांच विधान सभा क्षेत्रों उजियारपुर, मोहिउद्दीननगर, विभूतिपुर, रोसड़ा व हसनपुर के लिए मतदान कराया गया। पांचों विधान सभा में 56 फीसदी मतदान पड़ा। जो पिछले विधान सभा चुनाव 2015 में पड़े 52.52 फीसदी मतदान से 3.48 फीसदी ज्यादा है। बताया जाता है कि इसमें सबसे ज्यादा मतदान हसनपुर विधान सभा में 57 फीसदी पड़ा। जबकि उजियारपुर, विभूतिपुर व रोसड़ा में 56-56 व मोहिउद्दीननगर में 55 फीसदी मतदान हुआ।

मतदान बाद इसकी जानकारी देते हुए जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम शशांक शुभंकर ने बताया कि जिला में सभी पांच विधान सभा में शांतिपूर्वक व भयमुक्त माहौल में चुनाव संपन्न कराया गया है। इस दौरान कोरोना नियमों का पालन कराया गया है। मतदाताओं ने भी कोरोना को लेकर काफी हिदायत बरती है। वहीं एसपी विकास वर्मन ने बताया कि मतदान को लेकर किसी प्रकार के अप्रिय घटना की कहीं से जानकारी नहीं है। न ही किसी प्रकार का एफआईआर ही कराया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि मुसरीघरारी एनएच पर गाड़ी पार्किंग को लेकर जाम की स्थिति बनी थी जिसे थानाध्यक्ष के माध्यम से समाप्त करा लिया गया था।
6 मतदान केन्द्र पर ईवीएम में आई खराबी, लेट हुआ मतदान
उजियारपुर| प्रखंड के 6 मतदान केंद्र पर विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान मंगलवार के ईवीएम मशीन के खराबी आ जाने के कारण उसे बदलकर दूसरे से मतदान कराया गया। ईवीएम में खराबी की सूचना मिलते ही कंट्रोल रुम से लेकर प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी ने उसे ठीक कर या बदलकर मतदान शुरू कराया। बताया गया है कि ईवीएम की खराबी रेवाड़ी गांव के खेरवन स्थित मतदान केंद्रों संख्या 64, समथू केन्द्र संख्या 69, लखनीपुर केंद्र संख्या 92 सहित 6 केन्द्र बताया गया है। बीडीओ बीके ठाकुर ने बताया कि सूचना मिलते ही ऐसे अविलंब ईवीएम को बदल दिया गया।

दोपहर बाद उमड़े मतदाता : दिन चढ़ने के साथ ही बढ़ने लगा वोट का प्रतिशत, सुबह में महिलाओं की अधिक भागीदारी

समस्तीपुर| दिन चढ़ने के साथ ही वोटों का प्रतिशत भी बढ़ने लगा। उजियारपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अधिकतर बूथों पर सुबह में महिला वोटरों की भीड़ देखने को मिली। बूथ नंबर 89 पर कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या 730 है। दिन के 11 बजे तक कुल 226 वोट हुआ था। जिसमें 105 वोट महिलाओं के थे। इसी तरह गांवपुर हाई स्कूल के बूथ नंबर 89 ए पर कुल मतो की संख्या 748 है। वहां दिन के 11.20 बजे तक 119 वोट हुए थे। जिसमें से 86 वोट महिलाओं ने गिराया था। इसी तरह विदौलिया के बूथ नंबर 111 पर कुल 984 वोट में दिन के 10 बजे तक 185 वोट हुए थे। जिसमें से 110 वोट महिलाओं ने गिराया था। इसी ताह बूथ नंबर 112 पर कुल वोटरों की संख्या 660 है। दिन के दस बजे तक 195 लोगों ने वोट किया था। जिसमें 116 वोट महिलाओं ने किया था। मालती हाई स्कूल के बूथ नंबर 8 ए पर कुल मत 625 था। दिन के 11.50 बजे तक 270 लोगों ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया था जिसमें से 166 महिलाओं के वोट थे। मालती आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बूथ नंबर 8 पर दिन के 12 बजे 127 महिलाओं ने वोट किया था। सुबह के समय महिलाओं की भीड़ को लेकर जब एक मालती में वोटर सुनीता देवी से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि सुबह में वोट से निपट कर महिलाएं घर का काम काज करेगी, खेत जाएगी। इसी कारण से सुबह में महिलाएं अधिक दिख रही है। दोपहर में बूथों पर दिखने लगे पुरूष वोटर : जैसे- जैसे दिन चढ़ता गया, वैसे- वैसे पुरूष वोटर भी वोट गिराने के लिए निकले लगे। सुरेश महतो, रामप्रसाद आदि का कहना था कि सुबह में वोट गिराने के लिए अधिकतर महिलाएं घर से निकल चुकी थी। जिस कारण वे लोग घर में बच्चों के साथ थे।

सवारी नहीं मिली तो वोट गिराने के लिए 9 किमी चली पैदल

चुनाव के कारण सड़कों पर सवारी नहीं मिली, तो जहरी देवी अपनी बेटी मनीषा के साथ 9 किलोमीटर पैदल कर चलकर निकसपुर पहुंची। लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में शामिल होने के लिए 50 वर्षीय जहरी देवी को दूरी का एहसास नहीं रहा। बस वह चलती चली आयी। वोट गिराने के बाद आत्म विश्वास से लवरेज जहरी देवी बताती हैं कि उजियारपुर प्रखंड के ही बलभद्रपुर गांव में उसकी बड़ी बेटी का ससुराल है। सोमवार रात उसके नाती का छठी था। जिस कारण वह अपनी छोटी बेटी मनीषा व परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ बलभद्रपुर गई थी। सुबह उसे वोट गिराने के लिए वापस निकसपुर जाना था। वह बेटी के ससुराल से निकल गई। सड़क पर एक भी सवारी नहीं मिली।

