चुनाव:मॉक पॉल के दौरान 58 व मतदान के दौरान बदले गए 14 ईवीएम व वीवी पैट

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
विधान सभा चुनाव को लेकर मॉक पॉल के दौरान 58 व मतदान के दौरान 14 ईवीएम व वीवी पैट बदले गए। इसको लेकर जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी देवब्रत मिश्रा ने बताया कि मॉक पॉल के दौरान उजियारपुर में 4 बीयू, 2 सीयू व 7 वीवी पैट बदले गए। जबकि मोहिउद्दीननगर में 3 बीयू, 4-4 सीयू व वीवी पैट, विभूतिपुर में 5 सीयू व 3 वीवी पैट, रोसड़ा में 4 बीयू, 1 सीयू व 8 वीवी पैट एवं हसनपुर में 2-2 बीयू व सीयू एवं 9 वीवी पैट बदले गए। इस प्रकार मॉक पॉल के दौरान 13 बीयू, 14 सीयू व 31 वीवी पैट बदले गए। उजियारपुर में 2-2 बीयू व सीयू एवं 4 वीवी पैट, विभूतिपुर में 1-1 बीयू व सीयू एवं 2 वीवी पैट जबकि रोसड़ा में 2 वीवी पैट बदले गए।

