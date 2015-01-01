पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचार:भोज खाने के दौरान पहले उठने पर 6 को किया जख्मी, घर में आग भी लगाई

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पोखरैरा गांव का मामला, सदर अस्पताल में सभी का चल रहा है उपचार

मुफस्सिल थाने के पोखरैरा गांव में बुधवार रात एक ही परिवार के 6 लोगों को मारपीट कर जख्मी कर दिया गया। वहीं, उनके घरों में आग लगी दी गई। लोगों का दोष सिर्फ इतना था कि गांव में एक श्राद्धभोज के दौरान परिवार के लोग पात से पहले उठ गए। घायल रामअवतार राय, अजय कुमार, वीणा देवी, निक्की कुमारी, राम प्रवेश राय, बलिराम कुमार को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना के संबंध में बताया गया है कि पोखरैरा के मोहन राय के यहां से रामअवतार राय व उनका परिवार श्राद्धकर्म का भोज खाने गए थे।

रामअवतार व उनके परिवार के लोग साइड में बैठ कर भोज खा रहे थे। भोजन खाने के बाद सभी उठ गए। वापस आ रहे थे कि उसी गांव के कमल राय, रणजीत राय आदि ने उन्हें घेर लिया और यह कहते हुए मारपीट शुरू कर दी कि तुम लोग पात से पहले कैसे उठ गए। लोग जान बचाकर घर की ओर भागे तो लोगों ने पीछा कर घर में घुस कर मारपीट की। आरोप है कि लोगों ने उनके मकान में आग भी लगा दी। घायलों ने बताया कि कमल राय से उन लोगों की पुरानी जमीन विवाद चल रहा है।

