पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हंगामा:चुनाव के लिए जब्त किए 615 वाहन, चालकों को न खाना दिया न पानी, किया हंगामा

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक घंटे तक समस्तीपुर-दरभंगा मार्ग किया जाम, शौच के लिए सुलभ शौचालय संचालक द्वारा राशि मांगे जाने पर की जमकर नारेबाजी, जब्त वाहनों को पटेल मैदान में कर दिया गया खड़ा

विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब्त किए गए वाहनों के चालक गुरुवार सुबह आक्रोशित होकर सड़क पर उतर आए। लोगों ने हॉस्पिटल गोलंबर के पास समस्तीपुर-दरभंगा पथ को जाम कर दिया। कुछ चालक एसडीओ कार्यालय के सामने भी सड़क पर खड़े होकर नारेबाजी करने लगे। आक्रोशित चालकों का आरोप था कि दूसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए एक सप्ताह पूर्व उनके वाहनों को जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जब्त कर पटेल मैदान में रखा गया है। वाहनों का कागजात भी जब्त कर रखा गया है। लेकिन ट्रक चालकों की खुराकी अबतक शुरू नहीं की गई है। सुबह में नित्यक्रिया करने के लिए सुलभ शौचालय के संचालकों द्वारा दस रुपए वसूल की जाती है।

नाराज ट्रक चालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन एक सप्ताह पहले से ही गाड़ी को कर लिया था जब्त, इस कारण आक्रोश

शौच के लिए 10 रुपए लिए जाने से भी भड़का गुस्सा

चालकों ने बताया कि पटेल मैदान में वाहनों को जब्त कर रखा गया है लेकिन वहां शौचालय आदि की व्यवस्था नहीं है। लोगों को नित्यक्रिया के लिए सुलभ शौचालय में जाना होता है। जहां चालकों से 10 रुपए वसूल किया जाता है। जबकि वाहन जब्त करने के दौरान कहा गया था कि ट्रक चालकों से सुलभ कर्मी द्वारा राशि नहीं ली जाएगी।
एक सप्ताह से जब्त है 615 वाहन : जिले के उजियारपुर, मोहिउद्दीननगर, विभूतिपुर, रोसड़ा व हसनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में होने वाले चुनाव के लिए 615 वाहनों को जब्त कर रखा गया है। जब्त वाहनों में अधिकतर ट्रक है। तीसरे चरण के चुनाव में उपयोग किया जाएगा।

खुराकी देने के लिए काउंटर की व्यवस्था की गई है। खुराकी के लिए उद्घोष की जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि उद्घोष के समय सभी चालक एक साथ उपस्थित नहीं होते हैं। जिससे परेशानी हो रही है। खुराकी देने का काम शुरू किया जा चुका है। पटेल मैदान के पास स्थित दोनों सुलभ शौचालय के संचालकों को निर्देश दे दिया गया है कि जब्त वाहनों के कर्मियों से नित्यक्रिया के लिए राशि नहीं ली जाए।
राजेश कुमार, डीटीओ सह वरीय वाहन कोषांग पदाधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें