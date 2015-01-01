पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:मोरवा में 64.63 प्रतिशत महिला मतदाता ने किया मतदान

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
ताजपुर| मोरवा विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 135 के लिए शनिवार को हुए बिहार आम चुनाव के तीसरे व अंतिम चरण में 64.63 प्रतिशत महिला मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। वही 59.43 प्रतिशत पुरुष मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया । मोरवा विधान सभा के कुल 390 मतदान केंद्र पर 1 लाख 44 हजार 42 मतदाताओं में 79 हजार 56 पुरुष मतदाता ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया । वही 1 लाख 25 हजार 9 सौ 36 महिला मतदाताओं में 81 हजार 4 सौ 5 मतदाताओं में मतदान किया।

मोरवा विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 135 में कुल 2 लाख 69 हजार 9 सौ 97 मतदाता है। जिसमें 19 मतदाता थर्ड जेंडर के है। इस बार कुल 19 थर्ड जेंडर के मतदाताओं में 2 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया है। मोरवा विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 135 के अंतर्गत ताजपुर प्रखंड के 11 पंचायतों 40 सहायक मतदान केंद्र समेत कुल 112 मतदान केंद्रों पर लगभग 68 प्रतिशत महिला मतदाता ने मतदान किया। मोरवा विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 135 के लिए 40 सहायक मतदान केंद्र समेत कुल 112 मतदान केंद्रों बनाए गए थे। इसमें कुल 36 हजार 5 सौ 48 महिला मतदाताओं में 24 हजार 5 सौ 30 मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

