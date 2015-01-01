पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सतर्कता जरूरूी:जिले में 24 घंटे के अंदर मिले कोरोना के 7 नए मरीज, संक्रमितों की संख्या पहुंची 5037

समस्तीपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोविड-19 की जांच के लिए सैंपल लेते चिकित्सा कर्मी।
  • बाजार में वैक्सीन आने तक सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क पहनने की अनिवार्यता का पालन करना चाहिए

वैश्विक महामारी बन चुका कोरोना का मामला जिला में थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। इस क्रम में शनिवार को 7 नए मरीज सामने आए। जिससे जिला में कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 5037 पहुंच गई है। बताया जाता है कि जिला में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों में 4950 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। जबकि 53 मरीज अभी भी पॉजिटिव रहते हुए इलाजरत हैं। वहीं 34 लोगों की अब तक कोरोना के कारण मृत्यु हो गई है।

जानकारों का बताना है कि कोरोना की वैक्सीन को लेकर सकारात्मक पहल हो रही है। संभव है जल्द ही हमारे पास इसकी वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो जाएगी। ऐसे में हमें कुछ समय और सतर्कता बरतते हुए हर हाल में सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क पहनने की अनिवार्यता का पालन करना चाहिए। जिससे हम इस महामारी को हरा सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें