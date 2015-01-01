पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तीसरा चरण:194 बूथों पर पहुंचे 776 कर्मी, कड़ी सुरक्षा में आज सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बूथाें पर पहुंचा कर्मियाें और सैनिकाें का दल, पर्दानशीं महिलाअाें की हाेगी पहचान

तीसरे चरण के चुनाव को लेकर प्रखंड में सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। शनिवार को होने वाले विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतदान के लिए हर बूथ पर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। बूथों पर सुरक्षा में कोई चूक न हो, इसके लिए प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ गौरी कुमारी, थानाध्यक्ष दिल कुमार भारती लगातार बूथों की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। हर बूथ पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के लिए बिहार पुलिस, अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती की गई है। इसके अलावा बिहार पुलिस के जवानों को भी बूथों पर तैनात किया गया है।

मतदान के दौरान मतदान में व्यवधान डालने वालों को किसी भी सूरत में नहीं बख्शा जाएगा। आज के तीसरे व अंतिम चरण के मतदान के लिए सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरु होगी जो शाम के 6 बजे तक वोट पड़ेंगे। वहीं सुबह 5:30 बजे से 7 बजे तक मॉक पाल किया जाएगा। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए प्रशासन हर बूथों पर सेनिटाइजर व ग्लब्स की भी व्यवस्था की है। मतदाताओं को ग्लब्स दिया जाएगा।

हर बूथ पर चार-चार मतदान दल कर्मी कार्यरत रहेंगे
बीडीओ ने बताया कि प्रखंड के कुल 194 बूथों पर 776 मतदान कर्मियों को चुनाव ड्यूटी में नियुक्त किया गया है। हर बूथ पर चार-चार मतदान दल कर्मी कार्यरत रहेंगे। इसमें पी वन, पी टू, पी थ्री व पीठासीन पदाधिकारी शामिल हैं। वेनेरेवल व सुपर सेंसेटिव बूथों पर माइक्रो आब्जर्वर नियुक्त किए गए हैं। निष्पक्ष चुनाव को लेकर बूथों को 17 सेक्टरों में बांटा गया है।

ईवीएम से अवगत हुए कर्मी
ईवीएम व वीवी पैट से संबंधित समस्याओं के समाधान की जानकारी से अवगत कराया गया है। इसको लेकर मास्टर ट्रेनर लालबाबू ने क्युआरटी को प्रशिक्षण दिया। 194 मतदान केंद्रों को 17 सेक्टरों में बांटकर 17 क्युआरटी का गठन किया गया है। बीडीओ गौरी कुमारी ने बताया कि बूथों पर प्रतिनियुक्त किए गए सभी कर्मियों को चुनाव कार्य के नियमों से अवगत कराई गई है।

पुलिस पदाधिकारियों ने शहर व आसपास के इलाके में किया फ्लैगमार्च
भयमुक्त चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार को सदर डीएसपी प्रीतिश कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस व पारा मिलिट्री के जवानों ने शहर व आसपास के इलाके में फ्लैगमार्च किया। नगर थाने से लाव-लश्कर के साथ निकले इस मार्च में पुलिस पदाधिकारियों ने शहर में बेवजह मटरगश्ती कर रहे लोगों का जमकर क्लास लिया। सड़क किनारे वाहन लगा कर घूम रहे लोगों पर जमकर बरसे। पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की टीम शहर के मगरदही, गणेश चौक, स्टेशन रोड, पेठीयागाछी, जितवारपुर, कोरबद्धा, मोहनपुर आदि इलाके का भ्रमण कर लोगों को भयमुक्त होकर मतदान करने का आह्वान किया। फ्लैगमार्च में डीएसपी के अलावा नगर इंस्पेक्टर अरुण कुमार राय, मुफस्सिल इंस्पेक्टर विक्रम आचार्या समेत बड़ी संख्या में पारा मीलिट्री के जवान थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें