गड़बड़ी:90 लाख से बनी सड़क का 26 अगस्त को हुआ था उद्घाटन, दो माह में टूट गई

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के माधुरीचौक से कोरबद्धा गांव तक 3.7 किमी सड़क का किया गया था निर्माण

विधानसभा चुनाव घोषणा से ठीक पहले 26 अगस्त को शहर के माधुरी चौक से कोरबद्धा गांव तक 3.7 किलोमीटर कंकरीट सड़क का उद्घाटन करते हुए नेताजी ने विकास के बड़े-बड़े दावे किए थे। लेकिन यह सड़क दो महीने भी नहीं चल सकी। सड़क की कंकरीट उखड़ कर बाहर आ गई है। सड़क चलने लायक नहीं रही। जबकि इस सड़क के निर्माण पर 90.12 लाख रुपए खर्च किया गया था। सड़क की जर्जर स्थिति देख इस गांव में वोट मांगने आने वाले दल के नेताओं से लोग सवाल पूछ रहे हैं। क्या चुनाव भर के लिए सड़क का निर्माण कराया था। वह भी चुनाव पूर्व ही जर्जर हो गई। प्रत्याशी नजर छिपा कर निकल रहे हैं। समस्तीपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अधीन आने वाली यह सड़क कोरबद्धा गांव को शहर से जोड़ती है।

सड़क का उपयोग कोरबद्धा व बहादुरपुर की बड़ी आबादी करती है। कोरबद्धा गांव के संजय कुमार का दावा है कि सड़क का निर्माण ही नहीं कराया गया है। बिना सड़क का निर्माण कराए ही उद्घाटन का बोर्ड लगा कर सरकारी राशि का घोटाला हुआ है। गांव के अरुण कुमार का भी कुछ इसी तरह का दावा है। ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग द्वारा निर्माण कराई गई इस सड़क का निर्माण मरम्मत योजना के अधीन की गई है। योजना को लेकर माधुरी चौक पर कार्य एजेंसी द्वारा जो बोर्ड लगाया गया है। उसके अनुसार इस सड़क की कुल लंबाई 3.700 किलोमीटर है। सड़क निर्माण शुरू होने की तिथि 27 फरवरी 2019 व कार्य खत्म करने की तिथि 26 अगस्त 2020 दर्ज है। सड़क निर्माण पर खर्च की गई राशि 90.12 लाख रुपए है। कार्य एजेंसी के बोर्ड के नीचे दल विशेष के विधायक का भी मरम्मत कार्य से जुड़ा उद्घाटन का बोर्ड लगा है।

पूरे मामले की जांच चुनाव के बाद होगी
दो महीने में सड़क का जर्जर होना गंभीर मामला है। आखिर इतनी जल्द सड़क कैसे जर्जर हो गई। पूरे मामले की जांच चुनाव बाद होगी। चुकी सभी पदाधिकारी चुनाव कार्य में लगे हुई हैं। -भूपेंद्र चौधरी, कार्यपालक अभियंता , ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग

25 हजार लोगों के आवागमन का है साधन
इस सड़क से बहादुरपुर के अलावा कोरबद्धा गांव की करीब 25 हजार से अधिक की आबादी का रोजाना आना जाना होता है। दोेनों गांवों में आठ से दस हजार वोटर भी हैं। सड़क के जर्जर रहने से लोगों को आने जाने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यह सड़क बहादुरपुर से आगे पुलिया से लेकर कोरबद्धा गांव के तीन बटिया तक जर्जर स्थिति में है। सड़क देखने से कोई नहीं कह सकता है कि इस सड़क का निर्माण कार्य दो महीना पूर्व पूरा हुआ है।
ग्रामीणों का आरोप-सड़क निर्माण हुई लूटखसोट
ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि एक तो बिना पूरी सड़क बने इसका उद्घाटन किया गया है। ऊपर से सड़क के निर्माण में अनियमितता बरती गई है। जिस कारण सड़क उद्घाटन के दो महीने के अंदर ही टूट गई। जिस कारण सड़क के नीचे की गिट्टी बाहर आ गया है। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि उद्घाटन समारोह से दो दिन पूर्व जर्जर स्थलों पर ईंट का छोटा-छोटा टुकड़ा रख कर रोलर चलाया गया।

