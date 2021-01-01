पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उमड़ी भीड़:सवा लाख महादेव पूजन में श्रद्धालुओं की उमड़ी भीड़

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • भक्तिमय हुअा शिवाजीनगर प्रखंड का महदेवा गांव

प्रखंड के महदेवा गांव में 18 गांव के बोल बम द्वारा शुक्रवार को सवा लाख महादेव पूजन में भाग लेने के श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। इसमें 21 विद्वान पंडितों द्वारा पूजा मंडप पर सवा लाख मिट्टी से बने शिवलिंग महादेव का स्थापना किया गया। मंडप पर स्थापित मिट्टी से बने शिवलिंग महादेव पर जलाभिषेक के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमरी रही। शिवाजीनगर प्रखंड क्षेत्र एवं सीमावर्ती बहेरी दरभंगा प्रखंड क्षेत्र से आए श्रद्धालुओं के द्वारा लोटा में पवित्र जल गंगाजल भरकर जलाभिषेक एवं फूल माला बेलपत्र चढ़ाकर पूजा-अर्चना की गई। इस अवसर पर 1 सप्ताह पूर्व से ग्रामीण बोलबम समिति द्वारा शिव महापुराण कथा बचक शत्रुघ्न शरण जी महाराज के द्वारा कथा वाचन किया गया।

कथावाचक में अपने प्रवचन में कहां शिव ही परम पिता परमेश्वर हैं शिव ही शाश्वत हैं, सत्य हैं उनके नाम लेने मात्र से सारे दुखों का नाश हो जाता है। इस अवसर पर मुख्य कलशधारी गणेश प्रसाद सिंह जमीदार बम के साथ-साथ 221 कलशधारियों द्वारा करेह नदी से पवित्र जल भरकर पूजा मंडप के द्वार एवं आसपास स्थापित कर पूजा अर्चना की गई। प्रत्येक वर्ष इन 52 गांव के शिव भक्तों के द्वारा कांवर लेकर पैदल सुल्तानगंज से गंगाजल भरकर बाबा बैद्यनाथ को चढ़ाया जाता है बाबा उनकी मुरादे पूरी करते हैं। इस अवसर पर 20 क्विंटल चावल, 45 क्विंटल दूध, 10 क्विंटल चीनी, 10 क्विंटल सूज्जी, 5 क्विंटल फल से बना महाप्रसाद आगंतुक श्रद्धालुओं के बीच वितरण किया गया।

