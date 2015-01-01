पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम बना रहेगा शुष्क:चार दिन बाद निकली धूप, 15 दिसंबर तक दिन में रहेगी राहत सुबह व शाम के समय करना होगा ठंड व घने कोहरा का सामना

समस्तीपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • विभाग ने जारी किया 15 दिसंबर तक का मौसम पूर्वानुमान, आकाश में छाए रहेंगे बादल

मौसम का मिजाज ठंड के समय हर सप्ताह बदल रहा है। विगत सप्ताह जहां कुहरा व धुंध के मौसम ने परेशान कर रखा था। वहीं अब लोगों को दिन में थोड़ी राहत मिलती नजर आ रही है। इसको लेकर ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा विभाग पूसा व भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग की ओर से आगामी 15 दिसंबर तक के मौसम का पूर्वानुमान जारी कर दिया गया है। जिसके अनुसार पूर्वानुमानित अवधि में दिन के समय सूर्य निकलने से राहत रहेगी।

वहीं सुबह व शाम के वक्त मध्यम से घने कोहरे का सामना करना पड़ेगा। इस दौरान दिन के समय कम ठंड का एहसास होगा मगर सुबह व रात को अच्छी ठंड रहेगी। इस दौरान जहां मौसम शुष्क बना रहेगा। वहीं उत्तर बिहार के जिलों के आसमान में हल्के बादल छाए रहेंगे। बताया जाता है कि शुक्रवार को ग्रामीण इलाकों मेें 10 बजे तक हल्का कोहरा छाया रहा। वहीं 11 बजे तक निकले हल्के धूप से राहत रही। जबकि 4 बजे के बाद से ठंड रात तक बढ़ती चली गई।

बताया जाता है कि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा जो सामान्य से 2.7 डिग्री नीचे था। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री रहा जो सामान्य तापमान से 1.2 डिग्री अधिक रहा। पूर्वानुमानित अवधि में 4-5 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से हवा चलने से ठंड का एहसास बरकरार रहेगा। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. ए सत्तार ने बताया कि इस दौरान अधिकतम तापमान 22-24 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 12-14 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहने का अनुमान है।

बीपी वाले लोग कुहरा में टहलने न निकलें। ऐसे समय में लकवा मारने का खतरा बढ़ता है। घर में टहलें व गर्म पानी में पैर रखें व गर्म पानी ही पीएं। सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार व टॉन्सिल परेशान करेगी। धूप होने पर नाक, कान बांधकर व गर्म कपड़ा पहनकर निकलें।
डॉ. मेदनी प्रसाद सिंह, होमियोपैथी चिकित्सक, कर्पूरीग्राम

