महापर्व पर जुटेंगे 30 हजार से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु:बूढ़ी गंडक नदी के सभी घाटों पर सफाई हुई पूरी, घेराबंदी के बीच रहेंगी व्रती, अस्ताचलगामी सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य आज

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठ व्रतियों ने महापर्व को लेकर निर्जला रहकर बनाया खरना का महाप्रसाद

महापर्व छठ को लेकर शहर से होकर बहने वाली बूढ़ी गंडक नदी पर शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्यदेव को पहला अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। इसमें घाटों पर व्रतियों के साथ 30 हजार से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु जुटेंगे। प्रशासन की ओर से नदी पर मौजूद दर्जनभर घाटों पर तैयारी पूरी की गई है। वहीं, सभी घाटों पर पानी में दो फीट वाली जगह पर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। ताकि व्रतियां व श्रद्धालु उससे आगे न जाएं। वहीं संध्या अर्घ्य से एक दिन पूर्व गुरूवार को डीएम शशांक शुभंकर ने नीम गली घाट, चौधरी घाट, प्रसाद घाट, मगरदही घाट सहित सभी घाटों पर घुमकर सफाई व सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। वहीं अधिकारियों को सुरक्षा के साथ ही कोविड-19 का पालन कराने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं घाटों पर पर्याप्त रोशनी के लिए हाइलोजन लाइट व बिजली के झालड़ भी लगाए गए हैं। घाट किनारे डाले जाएंगे चूना व ब्लिचिंग पाउडर : बूढ़ी गंडक नदी पर मौजूद धरमपुर घाट, रेलवे पुल घाट, मगरदही घाट, चौधरी घाट, नीम गली घाट, प्रसाद घाट, पेठिया गाछी घाट, पीपरा घाट, नचारी झा घाट, पुरानी दुर्गा मंदिर घाट, हनुमान मंदिर घाट, पासवान घाट, लाल पुल घाट, कोठी घाट, हकीमाबाद घाट व चकनूर घाट आदि पर श्रद्धालु परिवार अर्घ्य देेने के लिए जुटेंगे। वहीं, नगर परिषद के ईओ संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि पर्व को लेकर सभी घाटों की सफाई पूरी हो चुकी है।

मोटर वोट के साथ होगी एनडीआरएफ की टीम
बूढ़ी गंडक नदी के घाटों पर दो मोटर वोट के साथ एनडीआरएफ की टीम मौजूद होगी। अर्घ्य के समय शाम व सुबह के वक्त नदी में ये घाटों का चक्कर लगाएंगे। विषम परिस्थिति के लिए लाईफ जैकेट, नाव, गोताखोर, लाइफबॉय, महाजाल आदि रखा गया है।
विधि व्यवस्था को बनाए गए दो नियंत्रण कक्ष : घाटों पर विधि व्यवस्था के लिए मगरदही घाट पर पीएचईडी व मथुरापुर घाट पर बीडीओ वारिसनगर की ओर से एक-एक नियंत्रण कक्ष बनवाया गया है। मगरदही घाट पर अग्निशामक पदाधिकारी की तैनाती की गई है।

4:55 बजे शाम से दिया जाएगा सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य, 6:28 बजे सुबह से प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य

​​​​​​​पृथ्वी पर अक्षय शक्ति के भंडार को लेकर मनाए जाने वाले लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ में समय का बड़ा महत्व है। रूदौली के पंडित जगतानन्द झा ने बताया कि 20 नवंबर शुक्रवार को शाम 4:55 बजे से सूर्यदेव को संध्या व पहला अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। यह समय सूर्य के अस्त होने के ठीक पहले का है। वहीं, 21 नवंबर शनिवार को सुबह 6:28 बजे से सूर्यदेव को प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। लोकल समय को लेकर अर्घ्य देने में एक-दो मिनट का अंतर आ सकता है। वहीं, महापर्व को लेकर गुरूवार को व्रतियों ने निर्जला रहकर खरना का महाप्रसाद खीर बनाया। वहीं, रात को कुलदेवता को खीर, रोटी व केला चढ़ाया गया। बताया जाता है कि इसके बाद से व्रतियां अब 21 नवंबर को प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य के बाद ही कुलदेवता को प्रसाद चढ़ाकर जल ग्रहण करेंगी।

छठ घाट पर लगेगा अस्थायी चिकित्सा शिविर
घाटों पर सिविल सर्जन की ओर से चिकित्सा शिविर लगाया गया है। इसमें प्राथमिक उपचार के समान उपलब्ध रहेंगे। वहीं सभी एसडीओ व एसडीपीओ अपने क्षेत्रों में नाव से पेट्रोलिंग करेंगे। मगरदही घाट पर स्थित पुराने पुल को आरसीडी द्वारा वर्जित किया गया हैं। कमजोर पुराने पुल पर लोगों का जमावड़ा नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।​​​​​​​

