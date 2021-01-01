पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर सर्वर डाउन रहने से परेशान लोगों का फूटा गुस्सा, की रोड़ेबाजी

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • काउंटर पर लोगों को लगातार हो रही परेशानी, व्यवस्था दुरुस्त नहीं होने से होती है दिक्कत

आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर राशन कार्ड जातीय, आवासीय, एलपीसी सहित अन्य कामों के लिए सुबह से कंपकपाती ठंड में लाइन में लगे लोगों ने शुक्रवार को सर्वर डाउन रहने से परेशान होकर जमकर रोड़ेबाजी कर दी। इससे कुछ समय के लिए आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। वहीं कर्मी इधर उधर भागने लगे। बाद में जाकर भीड़ तीतर बितर हो गई। तब जाकर कर्मियों ने काम शुरू किया। बताया जाता है कि सर्वर डाउन रहने के कारण काफी धीमी गति से काम होने से लोग परेशान है।

इस संबंध में आईटी सहायक रवि भूषण कुमार ने बताया कि दिन भर सर्वर डाउन रहता है। इसके कारण काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं शाम होने के बाद कुछ हद तक काम होने लगता है। इसके कारण दिन में काम सही से नहीं हो पाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि करीब महीनों से सर्वर दिन के समय डाउन रहता है। इसके कारण कर्मियो सहित लोगों को भी काफी दिक्कत उठाना पड़ रहा है। इस संदर्भ में आरटीपीसी काउंटर पर लाइन में लगे लाभुक रतवारा के मोहम्मद निषाद लद्दाख ,शिवनगर के देवक महतो आदि ने बताया कि 8:00 बजे सुबह से राशन कार्ड के लिए लाइन में खड़े है।

लेकिन अभी तक काम नहीं हो सका है। वहीं मिर्जापुर के दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि 2 दिन से हम आकर लौट जाते हैं लेकिन काम नहीं हो पाया है। उदय गिरी ने बताया कि राशन कार्ड व आधार कार्ड बनाने वाले को सुबह से लाइन में खड़े देखा जाता है। वहीं सीईओ अभय पद दास ने बताया कि काफी भीड़ होने के कारण आपस में ही लोग उलझ गए थे। इस संबंध में अंचलाधिकारी ने कहा कि चिन्हित व्यक्ति को पहचान कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कुछ जगहों पर व्यवस्था में सुधार के बाद लोगों की कमी हुई है परेशानी

राशन कार्ड बनवाने के लिए आरटीपीएस कार्यालय पर लोगों को तीन से चार घंटा लाइन में लगना पड़ता है

ताजपूर | ताजपुर में राशन कार्ड से वंचित लोगों की परेशानी को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रखंड कार्यालय द्वारा आवेदन जमा करने के रोस्टर पंचायतवार रोस्टर जारी किया गया है । लेकिन आरटीपीएस कार्यालय पर एक ही काउंटर बनाए जाने के कारण लोगोबको आवेदन जमा करने के लिए तीन से चार घंटे तक लाइन में खड़ा होना पड़ता है । बताते चले कि बीडीओ मनोज कुमार द्वारा प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायतो में राशन कार्ड से वंचित लोगो के लिए रोस्टर जारी किया गया था ।

जिसके तहत प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित आरटीपीएस कार्यालय के काउंटर संख्या एक पर पंचायतवार रोस्टर के अनुसार विहित प्रपत्र में आवेदन जमा करने का निर्देश निर्गत किया गया था । रोस्टर के अनुसार शुक्रवार को कस्बे आहर एवं शाहपुर बघौनी पंचायत के राशन कार्ड से वंचित लोगो को आवेदन जमा करने के लिए तीन से चार घंटा लाइन में खड़ा होना पड़ता है । आईटी सहायक प्रभाकर ने बताया कि प्रत्येक दिन लगभग एक सौ राशन कार्ड से वंचित लोगों का आवेदन प्राप्त हो रहा है । शुरू में लोगों को थोड़ी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा लेकिन धीरे-धीरे स्थिति सामान्य हो रही है ।

नए राशन कार्ड बनाने के लिए पंचायत भवन पर जमा लिए जाएंगे आवेदन
लोक सेवा के अधिकार अंतर्गत नए राशन कार्ड बनाने या कार्ड अलग करवाने के लिए प्रखंड के आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर अत्यधिक भीड़ को देखते हुए 31 जनवरी 2021 से 6 फरवरी 2021 तक ऑफलाइन मोड में सभी ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालय में ही राशन कार्ड बनाने के लिए आवेदन प्राप्त किए जाएंगे। जानकारी बीडीओ प्रकृति नयनम ने बताया कि पंचायत के नागरिक अपने संबंधित पंचायत के ग्राम पंचायत भवन में प्रपत्र क प्रपत्र ख़ भरकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं ।लोक सेवा के अधिकार अंतर्गत दी जाने वाली रसीद आवेदन तिथि के 15 दिनों के बाद वह पंचायत कार्यालय से ही प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
मात्र 3 घंटे ही खुला रहता है आरटीपीएस काउंटर
भास्कर न्यूज, हसनपुर। प्रखंड मुख्यालय परिसर स्थित आरटीपीएस काउंटर मात्र 3 घंटे सुबह 10:30 से दोपहर 1:30 तक ही खुला रहता है। इस कारण क्षेत्र के लोगों को काउंटर पर आवेदन जमा करने में परेशानी होती है। अधिक भुल रहने के कारण लोगों को बिना आवेदन जमा किए ही वापस लौटना पड़ता है। बताया जाता है कि प्रखंड के सभी 20 पंचायतों स्थित पंचायत सरकार भवन या फिर पंचायत भवन में विभागीय तौर पर आरटीपीएस काउंटर खोला जा चुका है। लेकिन लिंक उपलब्ध नहीं कराए जाने के कारण कोई काम नहीं हो पाता है। इस कारण लोगों को प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित आरटीपीएस काउंटर की ओर ही रुख करना पड़ता है। लेकिन दिन में मात्र 3 घंटे ही काउंटर खुला होने के कारण लोगों को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पाता है।​​​​​​​

