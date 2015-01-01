पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:जेल के वार्डाें के अलावा परिसर की तलाशी, मिला सिर्फ गुटखा व खैनी

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • समस्तीपुर मंडल कारा समेत जिले के रोसड़ा व दलसिंहसराय उपकारा में तलाशी

राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर मंगलवार सुबह मंडल कारा समेत जिले के दलसिंहसराय व रोसड़ा उपकारा में एक साथ छापेमारी की गई। जेल में गुटखा व खैनी के अलावा कुछ खास नहीं मिला। सुबह-सुबह हुई छापेमारी से जेल कर्मी व बंदियों के बीच हड़कंप मच गया। मंडल कारा में छापेमारी का नेतृत्व खुद डीएम शशांक शुभंकर व एसपी विकास बर्मन कर रहे थे। छापेमारी के दौरान डीएम एसपी के अलावा सदर एसडीओ, डीएसपी समेत 20 पुलिस पदाधिकारी व 100 के करीब पुलिस के जवान शामिल हुए।
 छापेमारी की सूचना पर जेल अधीक्षक ज्ञानिता गौरव भी मौके पर पहुंची। सुबह 6.30 बजे से शुरू हुआ जांच अभियान 8.30 बजे तक चला। इस दौरान पुलिस पदाधिकारी जेल के विभिन्न वार्डों के अलावा जेल परिसर की भी तलाशी ली। जेल के अंदर पेड़ पौधे के पास भी गहन जांच की गई। डीएम ने जेल हॉस्पिटल की तलाशी ली। जेल के अंदर पानी के जलजमाव को लेकर कार्य योजना बनाने को कहा गया। जांच के दौरान पाया गया कि जेल में लगा सीसीटीवी का कुछ कैमरा काम नहीं कर रहा है। जिसे ठीक कराने के लिए कारा
विभाग को लिखने का निर्देश डीएम ने जेल प्रशासन को दिया।
रोसड़ा जेल में एसडीओ और डीएसपी के नेतृत्व में हुई छापेमारी
रोसड़ा। रोसड़ा एसडीओ ब्रजेश कुमार व डीएसपी सहियार अख्तर के नेतृत्व में रोसड़ा उपकारा में मंगलवार सुबह छापामारी की गई। इस सर्च अभियान के दौरान कुछ बंदियों के पास से सिगरेट, गुटखा व खैनी की पुड़िया बरामद हुई। इस अभियान में सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर जयकांत साहू, रोसड़ा थानाध्यक्ष सीताराम प्रसाद, शिवाजीनगर ओपी प्रभारी कमल राम के साथ ही कई अन्य पदाधिकारी और पुलिस के जवान शामिल थे।

दलसिंहसराय उपकारा में एक घंटे तक छापेमारी
कोनेला स्थित उपकारा में मंगलवार को अपर एसडीएम अनिल कुमार व एसडीपीओ दिनेश कुमार पांडेय के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी की गई। इस दौरान लगभग एक घंटे तक अधिकारियों ने उपकारा अधीक्षक स्नेहलता व उपाधीक्षक निर्मल कुमार के साथ वार्डों की तलाशी ली। छापेमारी के बाद बाहर निकले एसडीपीओ श्री पांडेय ने बताया कि जेल के अंदर से किसी भी प्रकार का कोई भी आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नही पाई गई है। गौरतलब है कि इस कारा में बेगूसराय, समस्तीपुर, दरभंगा, बेगूसराय, पूर्णिया, वैशाली, मधुबनी, चंपारण, अररिया, गोपालगंज, मधेपुरा समेत 21 जिले से बनाए गए क्वारेंटाइन उपकारा में महिला बन्दियों को यहां रखा गया है।

