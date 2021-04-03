पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:सबदलपुर गांव के मदन को गोली मारकर घायल करने का आरोपी हुआ गिरफ्तार, जेल

समस्तीपुर44 मिनट पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के सबदलपुर गांव निवासी मदन सिंह को गोली मारकर घायल करने के मामले में स्थानीय थाना की पुलिस ने गुरुवार को दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। दोनों गिरफ्तार बदमाश में से एक की पहचान क्षेत्र के खरहट गांव निवासी विद्यानंद यादव के पुत्र बीरबल यादव जबकि दूसरे की पहचान मल्हीपुर गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय दीना रजक के पुत्र छोटे लाल रजक के रूप में हुई है। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष सुदीन राम ने बताया कि भूमि विवाद में मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार बदमाश अपने अन्य सहयोगियों के साथ सबदलपुर गांव पहुंचकर गोलीबारी की घटना को अंजाम दिया था।

जिसमें सबदलपुर निवासी मदन सिंह को गोली लगी थी। जिसके बाद सभी बदमाश वहां से फरार हो गया। इस घटना में घायल के द्वारा 5 लोगों के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी गयी थी। जिसके बाद विधि व्यवस्था थानाध्यक्ष दिवाकर प्रसाद सिंह ने अन्य पुलिस बल के जवानों के साथ छापेमारी इन दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जबकि शेष 3 बदमाश भागने में सफल रहा। जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

