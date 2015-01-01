पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली आज:मकर लग्न वालों के लिए दिन में 12:01 से 1:47 तक है शुभ मुहूर्त, शाम 6 बजे कुलदेवता को दीप जलाना शुभकारी

समस्तीपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • मारवाड़ी बाजार, स्टेशन रोड, गुदरी व मगरदही रोड सहित सभी मुख्य बाजारों में बड़ी गाड़ियों के प्रवेश से लगा रहा जाम

दीपावली को लेकर शहर से गांव तक प्रकाशोत्सव का उल्लास है। शनिवार को दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। इसको लेकर शुक्रवार को लोगों ने घरों व व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों में माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा को लेकर देर रात तक खरीदारी की। वहीं लोग दिनभर बाजार की जाम से भी परेशान रहे। धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन की खरीदारी के साथ पूजा की तैयारी से बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ गुरूवार से ज्यादा रही। दुकानों में खरीदारी करने वालों के वाहनों की कतार से सड़कों पर चलना मुश्किल हो गया था। दिनभर बाजार की हर सड़क, हर गली में जाम लगा रहा।

शहर के मारवाड़ी बाजार, स्टेशन चौक, गोला रोड, रामबाबू चौक, मगरदही घाट, गुदरी बाजार सहित सभी छोटी-बड़ी बाजारों में बड़ी गाड़ियों के घुसने से जाम लगा रहा। बाजार में लोगों ने पूजा की सामग्री व प्रसाद की खरीदारी की। इसको लेकर गणेश-लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति व कपड़ों की दुकानों पर खासा भीड़ दिखाई दी। वहीं शुक्रवार की रात महिलाओं ने परिवार में सभी के भोजन बाद यम का दीया निकाला।

6 बजे कुलदेवता को दीप जला कर करें दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत

दीपावली में दीप जलाने के शुभ मुहूर्त के बारे में रूदौली के पंडित जगदानन्द झा ने बताया कि गोधुली बाद शाम 6 बजे कुलदेवता को दीप जलाकर दीपोत्सव की शुरूआत श्रेष्ठकर है। उसी दिए से हुक्कापाती व अन्य दीपों को जलाने की शुरूआत करनी चाहिए।

मूढ़ी, धान का लावा, बतासा और लड्‌डू की बिक्री अधिक

दीपावली पर भगवान श्रीगणेश व माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा का विशेष प्रसाद मूढ़ी, धान का लावा, बतासा व लड्‌डू की दुकान पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रही। लोगों ने प्रसाद के लिए हाथी, घोड़ा, की डिजाइन में बनाए गए सांचे के बताशे की भी खूब खरीद की।

