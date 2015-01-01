पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:कुहासे के कारण आज से नहीं चलेगी अवध असम एक्सप्रेस, 17 जोड़ी अन्य एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें भी रद्द कर दी गई

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
ट्रेनों के परिचालन पर कुहासे का असर दिखने लगा है। कुहासे के दौरान लेटलतीफी से बचने के लिए रेलवे प्रशासन ने बुधवार से अवध आसाम, लिच्छवी व शहीद एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन 31 जनवरी तक पूर्णत: रद्द कर दिया है। जबकि इसके अलावा अन्य 17 जोड़ी ट्रेनों का परिचालन विभिन्न तिथियों में रद्द किया गया है। जिससे यात्रियों की परेशानी बढ़ती जा रही है।

डीसीएम प्रसन्न कुमार ने बताया कि कुहासा के कारण समस्तीपुर मंडल से होकर चलने वाली 04005/6 सीतामढ़ी - आनंद विहार एक्सप्रेस लिच्छवी एक्सप्रेस 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक रद्द कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा 05909/10 डिब्रुगढ़- लालगढ़ अवध अासाम, 04673/74 जयनगर - अमृतसर शहीद एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन 31 जनवरी तक रद्द किया गया है। उधर, 05273 रक्सौल - आनंद विहार 17, 24 व 31 दिसंबर के अलावा 7, 14, 21 व 28 जनवरी को नहीं चेलगी। जबकि यह ट्रेन आनंद विहार से 18, 25 दिसंबर के अलावा 8,15, 22 व 29 जनवरी को नहीं चलेगी। रेलवे मुख्यालय ने यह फैसला कुहासे के दौरान होने वाली लेटलतीफी से बचने के लिए लिया है। ताकि यात्रियों को परेशानी नहीं हो। डीसीएम ने बताया कि प्रयागराज रेल मंडल के भावपुर स्टेशन यार्ड में एनआई कार्य हो रहा है जिस कारण इस 02569 दरभंगा-नई दिल्ली क्लोन विशेष कोविड ट्रेन को दरभंगा की ओर से 24 दिसंबर से 6 जनवरी तक रद्द कर दिया गया है।

